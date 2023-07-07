Health
Anti-tobacco advocate says vapes an overall positive for public health

40 mins ago

It seems these days there's a vape shop on every street corner and while changes in New Zealand are planned, there's still concerns that vaping has introduced a wave of new generation smokers 'going digital'.

The Government have announced a ban on most disposable vapes from August, but one health professional says they're a positive for public health overall.

Speaking on Breakfast this morning, Australian anti-tobacco campaigner Dr Colin Mendelsohn, says disposable vapes are a tool in helping people give up smoking cigarettes.

"I think there's no question now, the evidence is becoming stronger and stronger, vaping is a highly effective method, it's the best method we have, it's not perfect but it's by far the most effective method," he said.

"We need to get this balance right of getting it out to people with products that are safe and that are quality products, and giving people the right information and at the same time discouraging young people from using these products."

He says he has mixed feelings about the disposable ban as they play an important role for adults in transitioning off cigarettes.

"I think they should ideally be available for transition for people who want to switch from a cigarette - but there is the concern about them being more available for young people."

He said people need as many incentives as possible to make that switch, which from a public health point of view is the goal.

Across the ditch, similar concerns around vapes prompted a crackdown on the sale of disposable vapes - and the requirement to obtain a prescription, but health experts say it's having the reverse effect - driving an underground, black market.

He believes it would be a "big mistake" for New Zealand to go down the same path.

"There are no age restrictions in the black market and the products are not being assessed for quality or safety."

Dr Mendelsohn says the prescription model is a "slow train wreck".

"One of the problems is, doctors are reluctant to provide nicotine prescriptions. Doctors in Australia are getting constant negative messaging about vaping, and they're uncertain about it.

"Patients are wondering why on earth they have to get a prescription for it when they can go to the corner store and get cigarettes."

He says overall vaping is diverting people away from smoking and the "actual harms to young people are small".

"In most countries where vaping rates are rising in young people, smoking rates are falling faster than they ever have - by far that's the most important outcome from the use of these products, that they act as an alternative to deadly cigarettes and that's a good thing."

Health

