Health
1News

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

5:18pm

(Source: TVNZ)

Vaping may be as likely to act as a gateway to smoking as it is to help people quit, a new study has found.

The research, published this morning by the University of Otago in the Drug and Alcohol Review, found no consistent evidence of vapes helping smokers quit the habit. Instead, it found frequent transitions between smoking to vaping and vice versa.

One of the study's leaders, Otago postgraduate student Andre Mason, said vaping was once "hailed a new tool to help people quit smoking, but to date that evidence has been inconsistent".

"Contrary to the desired hope, vaping appears to have emerged as just another smoking-related behaviour rather than a substitute for smoking that primarily helps people quit," Mason said.

While over time the three year study found the prevalence of those smoking decreased, there was a lack of evidence that vaping helped play a part and it was likely due to marketing campaigns pointing out health risks and the increased cost of cigarettes.

"Furthermore, and perhaps more concerningly, vaping appeared to be equally as likely to increase the uptake of cigarette smoking as it was to have a cessation effect," Mason said.

"This supports the arguments that policy discussions cannot simply focus on a one-directional consideration of harm reduction, in this case that if vaping is less harmful than cigarettes, then vaping can be less regulated to enable smokers to switch to healthier behaviours."

It comes as Ministry of Health statistics showed the number of 15 to 17 year olds who vaped every day had quadrupled in three years, from 2% in 2018-19 to 8% in 2021-22.

Increasing numbers of people who had never smoked cigarettes but were addicted to vaping were being directed to stop smoking programmes Ready Steady Quit and Quitline, Te Whatu Ora Health NZ said.

It advised those wanting to reduce their nicotine consumption to speak to their GP or a specialist vape retailer.

Earlier this month, the Government announced measures to curb youth vaping, including banning most disposable vapes and not allowing new vape shops to set up near schools.

Correction: This story originally said vaping acted as a gateway to smoking for non-smokers. The study, in fact, said it may act as a gateway. The story has been corrected.

New ZealandHealthScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Raw waste flows into Gisborne medical centre via pipes amid rain

Raw waste flows into Gisborne medical centre via pipes amid rain

"I cannot describe the smell, it’s horrendous," The Doctors' centre manager said.

4:01pm

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.

Why one person decided to make a shift towards a healthier future.

10:18am

Kidney dialysis system at breaking point, health professionals warn

Kidney dialysis system at breaking point, health professionals warn

9:02am

5:20

Most harmful drugs in New Zealand ranked

Most harmful drugs in New Zealand ranked

7:08am

2:08

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

Experts look to nature to help improve Akl's flood resistance

5:40am

3:55

No amount of alcohol is healthy, Heart Foundation warns

No amount of alcohol is healthy, Heart Foundation warns

Tue, Jun 27

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

4:03

Sir James Wallace victim calls for speedy removal of knighthood

47 mins ago

More than one public service head aware of Kiri Allan office issues

0:37

More than one public service head aware of Kiri Allan office issues

5:36pm

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to groping woman in Sydney

5:18pm

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

5:00pm

Exclusive: Early World Cup boost as All Blacks win right to wear black

2:09

Exclusive: Early World Cup boost as All Blacks win right to wear black

4:42pm

Govt starts process for stripping Sir James Wallace of knighthood

Govt starts process for stripping Sir James Wallace of knighthood
1
2
3
4
5
6