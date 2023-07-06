New Zealand
Truck that went over edge near Lake Taupō removed by cranes

36 mins ago
The truck being removed from Te Pōporo.

The truck being removed from Te Pōporo. (Source: Supplied)

A logging truck that went over the edge near Lake Taupō has been successfully removed, with State Highway 1 between Taupō and Turangi set to re-open at 7pm.

The truck went over the edge at Te Pōporo (Bulli Point) yesterday afternoon.

Today, two cranes worked to retrieve the truck and trailer, along with some of its logs.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said another closure will be needed early next week to remove the rest of the logs.

There was no structural damage to the retaining wall.

Meanwhile, a produce truck crashed on the Desert Rd, winding up in a ditch at Mangamate.

The crashed truck on Desert Road.

The crashed truck on Desert Road. (Source: Supplied)

Waka Kotahi contractors will close one lane on State Highway 1 (SH1) tomorrow to remove debris from the road.

On Saturday, there will be a full closure of SH1 between Rangipo and Waiouru from 8am till 4pm for the truck's recovery.

Detours will be in place.

New ZealandAccidentsHamilton and Waikato

