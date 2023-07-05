New Zealand
Logging truck goes over edge at Lake Taupō

5:08pm
A logging truck has gone over the edge at Te Pōporo (Bulli Point).

A logging truck has gone over the edge at Te Pōporo (Bulli Point). (Source: Waka Kotahi)

State Highway 1 near Lake Taupō will be closed from tomorrow morning after a logging truck went over the edge at Te Pōporo (Bulli Point) this afternoon.

The road on the side of the lake will be closed from 7am while the logging truck is removed from the scene.

The road is expected to reopen between "lunch time and the end of the day, depending on the degree of difficulty encountered in the truck recovery", Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

A detour will be in place via State Highway 41 and State Highway 32.

"There are temporary traffic signals in operation on SH41 past a slip site and road users should expect delays."

An update on when SH1 is expected to reopen will be provided tomorrow, NZTA said.

