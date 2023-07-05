Why laughter really is the best medicine

Laughter is the best medicine, or so they say, but what if it really does help people live happier, less stressful lives?

The 'laughter effect' floods us with happy hormones like serotonin and endorphins.

On average, adults laugh 10 times a day. Children, however, laugh around 300 times a day.

Research shows that even when we have nothing to smile about, humour can help our health and our happiness.

"Let's face it — the world is not necessarily this happy-go-lucky place all the time and life doesn't necessarily go the way we want it all the time, so laughter helps to really break some of that tension and build connection," author and laughter wellness expert Ros Ben-Moshe told Seven Sharp.

"It's a resource that we're born with. We 'ha ha ha' before we 'ma ma ma' or 'da da da' so it's really fundamental to being human."

Ben-Moshe said as we age, we "start to think more about laughter" and whether it's appropriate for the occasion, or if we've been laughed at.

"So over time, we start to 'think' laughter and not 'laugh' laughter," she said.

"Children are very much connected to that sense of play and laughing from the heart so as I say, it's not that it goes away — it just goes deeper within."

It doesn't always have to be genuine to have health benefits either.

"You can absolutely start with intentionally choosing to laugh, intentionally choosing to smile — especially first thing in the day, setting your tone of the day.

"It really just sends those sorts of signals to our brain to release some of those well-being hormones, giving us our dose of well-being and it's dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, endorphins which helps to calm down those stress hormones.

"And as you know, laughter is really contagious so even if we start off with something intentional, it just starts to flow naturally in no time at all."