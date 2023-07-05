Final image shows happy father and son before Titan sub tragedy

A newly released image shows Pakistani British billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman shortly before they died on the doomed Titan submersible voyage to see the Titanic.

The image shows the pair smiling not long before heading into the depths on their voyage, with Suleman's hand on his dad's shoulder.

The New York Post reported the photo is the final one taken of the duo before they entered the submersible.

The Dawood family also released another photo of Shahzada and Suleman embracing on a bunk bed, presumably on the cramped confines of the Oceangate mothership used to take clients out to the Titanic wreck site.

Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman embrace on a bunk. (Source: Dawood family.)

Suleman's mother said he was excited to go on the trip with his dad and took his Rubik's Cube on the Titan submersible because he wanted to break a world record.

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3700 metres below sea at the Titanic'," Suleman's mother told the BBC.

The teen's father Shahzada Dawood was going to film the Guinness World Record attempt, Christine Dawood added.

She said Suleman carried a Rubik's Cube everywhere and could solve the puzzle in just 12 seconds.

"I miss them," she told the broadcaster. "I really, really miss them."

Along with the Dawood's, Oceangate company CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet also lost their lives in the tragedy.