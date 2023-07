Several cows were killed when a truck hit them on State Highway 3 in the Waikato early this morning.

Police were alerted to the collision at Mapara about 4am.

"A truck had struck cattle on the road," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"The northbound lane was blocked for a time while police attended and several dead cows were cleared from the scene."

Nobody was injured in the incident.

"A police file has been created for follow-up," the spokesperson added.