Nearly 700 WoFs from Auckland auto shop revoked

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
48 mins ago
Newmarket Auto Repairs is still advertising its WOF service.

Newmarket Auto Repairs is still advertising its WOF service.

Newmarket Auto Repairs in Auckland is under investigation after a non-certified inspector issued nearly 700 WoFs in the last 10 months.

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) said it will support the 677 vehicle owners who've had their WoF revoked by Waka Kotahi.

MTA chief executive Lee Marshall said Newmarket Auto Repairs' membership has been "immediately suspended" while a full investigation is carried out.

"To say we are extremely disappointed would be an understatement."

1News visited Newmarket Auto Repairs today, where a staffer said he could not comment on the matter.

MTA says it will support the vehicle owners who've had their WOF revoked.

MTA says it will support the vehicle owners who've had their WOF revoked.

The staff member then closed the shop. However a sandwich board was still being displayed, advertising WoFs.

The sign also advertised services, repairs, and brakes.

Marshall said the investigation began as soon as Waka Kotahi notified MTA of the breach.

"MTA is extremely disappointed that one of our members has broken our rules and Code of Ethics, and misled and inconvenienced so many vehicle owners.

MTA chief executive Lee Marshall.

MTA chief executive Lee Marshall.

"We have a set of high standards to which we hold members to account," he said.

Those affected will receive a $50 MTA voucher.

"Fifty dollars is the amount Newmarket Auto Repairs advertised for a warrant. Customers can use the voucher at any MTA member business," Marshall said.

Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.

