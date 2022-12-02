Nearly 2700 WoFs from Auckland auto shop revoked

Thousands of cars are set to have their WoF revoked after Waka Kotahi NZTA found major errors in an Auckland auto shop's processes.

Parked cars. (Source: Getty)

The transport agency discovered "numerous significant inspection errors" at Q's Auto in Henderson.

Every one of the 2674 active WoFs issued by Q's Auto will be revoked after the findings, and Waka Kotahi is currently working to contact those affected, to advise they get another WoF inspection without delay.

"We're contacting as many owners as possible as quickly as possible, and we want to alert people now before they leave for holidays, or before other local WoF inspection sites close for the holiday period," senior manager for safer vehicles Nicole Botherway said.

"We also recognise that many people will still need their vehicles to get to and from work.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, but this action is necessary to provide assurance that these vehicles are up to WoF standard."

In a statement, Waka Kotahi added that they are "not legally liable for the costs relating to WoF revocations".

The transport agency advise affected people unsure of their rights to contact a Community Law Centre or the Citizens Advice Bureau.