Kiwi app to help drivers manage car admin launched

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
4:29pm
Warrant of Fitness. (Source: 1News)

A new app aimed at modernising how drivers manage WOFs, registrations and servicing has launched in New Zealand.

The Kiwi made app, called Bonnet, is free to use and download. Users enter their number plate into the app to receive reminders to book appointments and connect with local service centres.

Founder Steph Kennard told 1News she came up with the idea six years ago because she could never remember to keep up with appointments.

"I often struggled to remember important dates such as WOF, rego, and servicing deadlines, and that those with multiple vehicles would find it even more challenging."

Kennard said she wants to "solve a major pain" for Kiwi drivers by centralising vehicle administration.

"Users can easily keep track of WOF, Regos, paid road user charges mileage, service dates, and warranties for all their vehicles, from a single car to a family load or fleet.

"You can also find parts specific to your vehicle, keep track of your service history digitally and score event invites and offers from your preferred dealer or service centre."

Kennard says she is focusing on developing an app for Australia and eventually the US.

"We're also working towards integrating certificate of fitness to cater to the needs of larger trucking fleets.

"We are also building in editable service history sections for each vehicle that can be transferred to a new owner when a vehicle is sold."

Kennard said the app will also eventually help users manage tolls, fines, and insurance.

Bonnet has had around 3000 downloads so far.

