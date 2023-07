A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pukekawa near Waikato this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the scene on Pukekawa Churchill Rd around 2.25pm

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another motorcyclist died in Auckland's Beachlands this afternoon.

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a power pole in Beachlands, Auckland this afternoon. (Source: 1News)

The person died at the scene after colliding with a power pole.

Inquiries into that crash are also ongoing.