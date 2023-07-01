4 products containing tahini recalled amid salmonella risk

Four products containing tahini have been recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

It comes after 35 hummus and tahini products were recalled in March over the same risk.

The products are from the Durra brand, imported from Jordan, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

The affected products include the brand’s Tahina (400g, 800g and 18kg); Halawa Plain (350g, 700g); Halawa Pistachio (350g, 700g); and Halawa Extra Pistachio (350g, 700g).

Durra brand Tahina and Halawa Plain. (Source: Ministry for Primary Industries)

The affected batches have an expiry date between 18/12/2024 up to, and including, 12/02/2025.

The products are sold at retail outlets and ethnic grocery stores throughout New Zealand.

Other Durra brand products have not been affected by the recall.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with animal faeces and impacts the intestinal tract.

Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours, and may include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, according to MPI.

Illness usually lasts between four and seven days, but can last for up to 10 days in more severe cases.