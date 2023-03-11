New Zealand
More tahini products recalled over salmonella risk

12:02pm
Ceres Organics brand Organic Hulled Tahini and Forty Thieves brand Organic Tahini Hulled.

Ceres Organics brand Organic Hulled Tahini and Forty Thieves brand Organic Tahini Hulled. (Source: Ministry for Primary Industries)

A number of tahini products across four different brands were recalled yesterday over the risk of salmonella.

It comes after 27 hummus and tahini products from a range of brands were recalled a little more than a week ago.

The products affected are from the Forty Thieves, Bin Inn, GoodFor and Ceres Organics brands, the Ministry for Primary Industries said on its website.

The products are sold in 300g, 420g and 500g glass jars, 500g and 1kg plastic containers, 18kg buckets or bulk dispensed in various weights at a range of supermarkets and retail outlets across the country.

Four of the products are from the Ceres Organics brand, including their Organic Hulled Tahini (300g), Organic Unhulled Tahini (300g), Organic Hulled Tahini (18kg) and Organic Unhulled Tahini (18kg). The products are exported to Australia, Fiji, Hong Kong, New Caledonia, the Philippines, Rarotonga, Tahiti and Vanuatu.

GoodFor brand's Silky Ta-hini (420g), imported from Turkey, has also been affected. The product is sold in a number of GoodFor stores across the country.

Two of the products are from the Bin Inn brand, including their Organic Hulled Tahini (500g, 1kg) and Organic Unhulled Tahini (500g, 1kg). The products are imported from Turkey. All of its dates and batches have been impacted.

The Forty Thieves brand's Organic Tahini Hulled (500g), imported from Turkey, has also been recalled.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with animal faeces, and impacts the intestinal tract.

Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours, and may include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, according to MPI.

Illness usually lasts between four and seven days, but can last for up to 10 days in more severe cases.

New ZealandFood and Drink

