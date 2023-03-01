21 hummus, tahini products recalled over salmonella risk

A wide range of hummus and tahini products from three brands have been recalled due to the risk of salmonella.

The products affected are from the Greater!, Lisa's and Prep Kitchen brands, produced by Life Health Foods NZ, the Ministry for Primary Industries said on its website.

The products are sold in a 200g, 380g, 450g, 500g, 750g, and 1kg plastic containers and pouches at a range of supermarkets and retail outlets across the country.

Three of Greater! brand's products have been affected, including their Hummus Beetroot (450g), Glorious Butternut (500g), and Roasted Garlic (500g).

A further 14 are from the Lisa's brand as listed below:

2in1 Beetroot Hummus and Kiwi Onion Dip (200g)

2in1 Nacho Hummus and Jalapeno Popper Dip (200g)

2in1 Sweet 'n Smokey BBQ Hummus and Dill Pickle Hummus (200g)

Hummus Beetroot with Roasted Cashews (200g)

Hummus Caramelised Onion (200g); Hummus Chargrilled Capsicum (200g)

Hummus Gloriously Garlic (200g)

Hummus Jalapeno & Lime (200g)

Hummus Kumara with Coconut & Turmeric (200g)

Original Hummus with Garlic & Lemon (200g)

Original Hummus with Garlic & Lemon (750g)

Smokey Hummus with Garlic & Tahini (200g)

Toppings Creamy Hummus with Dukkah & Pistachio (200g)

Toppings Kumara Hummus with Pumpkin Seeds (200g)

Four others are from the Prep Kitchen brand, and include the Beetroot Hummus with Roasted Cashews (750g), Natural Hummus (1kg), Original Hummus with Garlic & Lemon (1kg) and Tahini (1kg).

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with animal faeces, and impacts the intestinal tract.

Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours, and may include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, according to MPI.

Illness usually lasts between four and seven days, but can last for up to 10 days in more severe cases.

A full list of the affected products and their use by dates can be found on the MPI website.