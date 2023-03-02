More hummus products recalled over salmonella risk, My Food Bag impacted

More hummus products from three bands — including the popular meal kit service My Food Bag — have been recalled amid the risk of salmonella.

It comes after 21 hummus and tahini products were recalled yesterday.

The products affected include the Seasons Gourmet and Turkish Kitchen brands, produced by Brelita Foods, and the My Food Bag brand, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

The affected products are sold in 20g, 40g, 50g, 100g, 200g, 350g, 380g, 400g and 700g plastic containers or sachets, and are sold in supermarkets and retail outlets across the country.

Three of the products are from the Turkish Kitchen brand, and includes their Manuka Smoked Garlic Hummus (200g, 350g); Traditional Hummus with Roasted Garlic (50g, 100g, 200g, 380g); and Beetroot, Cumin & Thyme Hummus (100g, 200g).

ADVERTISEMENT

A further three products are from the Seasons Gourmet brand, and includes their Vegan Original Hummus with Garlic & Smoked Paprika (700g); Vegan Original Hummus with Horopito Bush Pepper (400g); and Vegan Original Hummus with Kawakawa Bush Basil (400g).

The affected batches have a use by date up to, and including, April 15, 2023.

My Food Bag brand's miso dressing (100g); Babaganoush Crema (20g); and Tahini Yoghurt (40g, 100g) have also been impacted.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with animal faeces, and impacts the intestinal tract.

Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours, and may include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, according to MPI.

Illness usually lasts between four and seven days, but can last for up to 10 days in more severe cases.

A full list of the affected products can be found here and here.