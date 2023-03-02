New Zealand
1News

More hummus products recalled over salmonella risk, My Food Bag impacted

8:08pm
Turkish Kitchen brand Traditional Hummus with Roasted Garlic (200g).

Turkish Kitchen brand Traditional Hummus with Roasted Garlic (200g). (Source: Ministry for Primary Industries)

More hummus products from three bands — including the popular meal kit service My Food Bag — have been recalled amid the risk of salmonella.

It comes after 21 hummus and tahini products were recalled yesterday.

The products affected include the Seasons Gourmet and Turkish Kitchen brands, produced by Brelita Foods, and the My Food Bag brand, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

The affected products are sold in 20g, 40g, 50g, 100g, 200g, 350g, 380g, 400g and 700g plastic containers or sachets, and are sold in supermarkets and retail outlets across the country.

Three of the products are from the Turkish Kitchen brand, and includes their Manuka Smoked Garlic Hummus (200g, 350g); Traditional Hummus with Roasted Garlic (50g, 100g, 200g, 380g); and Beetroot, Cumin & Thyme Hummus (100g, 200g).

A further three products are from the Seasons Gourmet brand, and includes their Vegan Original Hummus with Garlic & Smoked Paprika (700g); Vegan Original Hummus with Horopito Bush Pepper (400g); and Vegan Original Hummus with Kawakawa Bush Basil (400g).

The affected batches have a use by date up to, and including, April 15, 2023.

My Food Bag brand's miso dressing (100g); Babaganoush Crema (20g); and Tahini Yoghurt (40g, 100g) have also been impacted.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with animal faeces, and impacts the intestinal tract.

Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours, and may include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, according to MPI.

Illness usually lasts between four and seven days, but can last for up to 10 days in more severe cases.

A full list of the affected products can be found here and here.

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Vital Northland freight rail line closed for months amid slips

2:01

Vital Northland freight rail line closed for months amid slips

52 mins ago

Against the odds: Real life Ironman ready to tackle Taupō event

3:09

Against the odds: Real life Ironman ready to tackle Taupō event

8:23pm

Flood city: Council stormwater boss says 'no long-term solutions' for some

2:25

Flood city: Council stormwater boss says 'no long-term solutions' for some

8:08pm

More hummus products recalled over salmonella risk, My Food Bag impacted

More hummus products recalled over salmonella risk, My Food Bag impacted

8:05pm

Family of eight had to swim to survive when Cyclone Gabrielle hit

2:19

Family of eight had to swim to survive when Cyclone Gabrielle hit

7:57pm

Car comes off tow truck, traps person underneath in Paraparaumu

Car comes off tow truck, traps person underneath in Paraparaumu
1
2
3
4
5
6