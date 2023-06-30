Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has finalised her squad for this year's women's FIFA World Cup with 23 players and three training partners named this afternoon.

Klimkova announced her squad at a ceremony at Eden Park - the venue for the team's opening game of the tournament against Norway next month - with 10 players set to make their World Cup debut.

There's plenty of experience backing up the debutants though with centurions Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Ali Riley and Hannah Wilkinson all named.

Football Ferns regulars Katie Bowen, Erin Nayler and Rebekah Stott - who made her return to football after undergoing four months of chemotherapy treatment to treat stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021 - were also picked.

At the other end of the experience spectrum is the likes of young Phoenix up-and-comer Michaela Foster, former Australia representative Indiah-Paige Riley and Milly Clegg - who will play her third World Cup in 12 months after representing New Zealand at under-20 and under-17 level recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milly Clegg. (Source: Photosport)

Speaking on her team selection, Klimkova was proud of the work of all the extended squad during the two-month selection process.

“Firstly, I want to acknowledge all 38 players who have been involved in our training programme leading into the tournament, especially the final group who were part of the process until this week," Klimkova said.

"They are all valued members of the Football Ferns whānau, they should feel proud to represent the best footballers in Aotearoa and have given us some very challenging selection decisions to make."

Along with the 23 selected this afternoon, Ava Collins, Meikayla Moore and Kate Taylor will join as training partners for the tournament.

Klimkova said she has "absolute faith" the team will peak at next month's tournament.

Meikayla Moore celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philippines. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe we have selected a good balance of youth and experience across the squad, from the 10 players making their debuts to other members of the group who have appeared at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups.

“With the extra motivation and excitement surrounding the event on home soil, we now need the country to get behind the team as we look to inspire our nation and deliver one of our best ever performances at a FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

Klimkova and her squad will have a chance to conjure up some support when they take on Vietnam in their final match before the World Cup next Month in Napier - an important match after a string of tough results against the US, Portugal, Argentina and Nigeria this year.

Football Ferns World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat*, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton*, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge*, Michaela Foster*, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz*

ADVERTISEMENT

Forwards: Milly Clegg*, Jacqui Hand*, Grace Jale*, Gabi Rennie*, Indiah-Paige Riley*, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Training partners: Ava Collins, Meikayla Moore and Kate Taylor

*Denotes World Cup debut