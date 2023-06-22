Football Ferns get big boost with trio's return from injury

The Football Ferns have received a big boost less than a month out from the women's FIFA World Cup with a wealth of experience set to return in a pivotal position.

Ria Percival’s return in time for the tournament is a big boost to the New Zealand side in a year that hasn’t gone to plan for them so far.

Then again, the world cup wasn’t always in Percival’s plans either after suffering a serious knee injury last April playing against Australia.

“Speaking to the surgeon, he wasn't sure if I'd ever play football again with the damage done to my knee,” she said.

It left Percival on the sidelines for a year, returning only two months ago for her club side Tottenham.

“It's been a tough year, there has been times where I have doubted myself,” she said.

“For me, it's been a bit of a miracle. I've been able to turn around rehab and get through this year.”

The good news doesn’t stop there for the Football Ferns.

Also ready for the world cup after injury are fellow midfielders Annalie Longo and Olivia Chance who will add much-needed caps to an attack that's been lacklustre so far this year.

“I was waiting for this moment for long, long time,” Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova.

“They are making the quality of our session much better.”

The trio are on track to be ready for the Eden Park opener against Norway on July 20 but before then, there’s one last hurdle with Klimkova finalising her squad next week.