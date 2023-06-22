Football
1News

Football Ferns get big boost with trio's return from injury

5:20am

The Football Ferns have received a big boost less than a month out from the women's FIFA World Cup with a wealth of experience set to return in a pivotal position.

Ria Percival’s return in time for the tournament is a big boost to the New Zealand side in a year that hasn’t gone to plan for them so far.

Then again, the world cup wasn’t always in Percival’s plans either after suffering a serious knee injury last April playing against Australia.

“Speaking to the surgeon, he wasn't sure if I'd ever play football again with the damage done to my knee,” she said.

It left Percival on the sidelines for a year, returning only two months ago for her club side Tottenham.

“It's been a tough year, there has been times where I have doubted myself,” she said.

“For me, it's been a bit of a miracle. I've been able to turn around rehab and get through this year.”

The good news doesn’t stop there for the Football Ferns.

Also ready for the world cup after injury are fellow midfielders Annalie Longo and Olivia Chance who will add much-needed caps to an attack that's been lacklustre so far this year.

“I was waiting for this moment for long, long time,” Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova.

“They are making the quality of our session much better.”

The trio are on track to be ready for the Eden Park opener against Norway on July 20 but before then, there’s one last hurdle with Klimkova finalising her squad next week.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

A sustainably constructed pitch hosted a game between two local schoolgirl sides to mark one month until kick-off of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tue, Jun 20

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

The deal struck collectively with the European Broadcasting Union ended nine months of jibes at free-to-air networks in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Thu, Jun 15

New commentary style to make FIFA World Cup more accessible

New commentary style to make FIFA World Cup more accessible

Thu, Jun 15

3:51

FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales hit record 1 million mark

FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales hit record 1 million mark

Fri, Jun 9

All Women's World Cup players to get at least $49k prize money

All Women's World Cup players to get at least $49k prize money

Thu, Jun 8

Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

Wed, May 17

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Property market downturn could be nearing end - Corelogic

Property market downturn could be nearing end - Corelogic

36 mins ago

Explosion hits building in Paris, injuring 24

0:28

Explosion hits building in Paris, injuring 24

6:04am

More ships, vessels brought in to search for Titanic tourist sub

2:38

More ships, vessels brought in to search for Titanic tourist sub

6:00am

Exclusive: Criminals felling ancient native trees, selling for profit

Exclusive: Criminals felling ancient native trees, selling for profit

5:20am

Football Ferns get big boost with trio's return from injury

1:53

Football Ferns get big boost with trio's return from injury

5:00am

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme
1
2
3
4
5
6