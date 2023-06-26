Football
1News

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer

By Jessica Dermody, 1News Sport Reporter
4:53pm
World Cup volunteer Somaya Hassani

World Cup volunteer Somaya Hassani (Source: 1News)

The world's largest women's sporting event kicks off in New Zealand shortly, and excitement is building for those who'll be involved, both on and off the pitch.

Almost 5000 volunteers will help at the FIFA World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, and for one volunteer in particular, it's continuing a love of football that started a long way from Aotearoa.

Football is life for Somaya Hassani. Born and raised in Afghanistan, she began playing football at age 14, thanks to a passionate teacher that introduced her to the sport.

"I thought football was very boring and that it was only for boys, but when I attended and trained I was like 'wow, this is a different world'."

Somaya represented her country for six years at junior and senior levels, but kept her love for football quiet — traditionally Afghan women haven't been encouraged to play sport.

"I was quite secretive about playing football. When it comes to women being a sportsperson, (my country) isn't open minded… I know the reality but somehow I have goals to do something like that, to reach somewhere, to do something. I can say that football built me, my personality, and obviously my physique," she said.

Hassani's football career took a turn when she moved to Auckland in 2018 to join family. She found a new team — Ellerslie Football Club.

"They were very supportive. I was new, I was nervous — a new community, new country and because I was a Muslim I was like 'oh God there's going to be a big difference'.

"But everyone approached me and included me in everything," she said.

With New Zealand announced as a co-host of the FIFA World Cup, the call went out for volunteers, and the 22-year-old jumped at the chance.

Her application stood out — not many volunteers have represented their country. She was invited to a fun training session with the Football Ferns as they prepare for their World Cup campaign.

"You need to have these types of people. Growing up volunteers are everything, so I think having this around, especially now leading into the World Cup, just means a lot and it's great to see," New Zealand midfielder Malia Steinmetz said.

"It was a pleasure to meet the team face to face. I could have never imagined that because of volunteering it would lead to the opportunity to be part of FIFA, part of the game, part of football," Hassani said.

Aside from the Football Ferns, Hassani's most excited to meet the USA's Alex Morgan.

"She's my idol. My friends say I'm obsessed with her. I always put her in my profile pictures and now it's finally my time to meet her in real life," she laughed.

As the days count down to July 20, when the Football Ferns play their first game against Norway at Eden Park, the wider effects of the World Cup bringing people from all over the world together are already in full swing.

"Why not volunteer? I want to help my community, and be a host and share the hospitality of New Zealand for the world," she said.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

FIFA concerned about women's World Cup ticket sales in NZ

FIFA concerned about women's World Cup ticket sales in NZ

The Football Ferns have been on a 10-match winless streak dating back to 2022 and may struggle to reach the World Cup's knock-out rounds.

Fri, Jun 23

Biden, Taylor Swift and more help name USWNT World Cup squad

Biden, Taylor Swift and more help name USWNT World Cup squad

The 23 players were selected for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month.

Thu, Jun 22

'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

'Most beautiful game' - Football played in front of Aoraki/Mount Cook

Tue, Jun 20

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

FIFA ends standoff with broadcasters as World Cup deal reached

Thu, Jun 15

All Women's World Cup players to get at least $49k prize money

All Women's World Cup players to get at least $49k prize money

Thu, Jun 8

Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

Uniforms for FIFA Women's World Cup volunteers revealed

Wed, May 17

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

All Blacks' home venues for 2023 confirmed

All Blacks' home venues for 2023 confirmed

Tue, Feb 7

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

18 mins ago

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

6:01pm

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

5:41pm

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

0:24

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

5:05pm

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

4:53pm

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer

2:24

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer
1
2
3
4
5
6