FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer

The world's largest women's sporting event kicks off in New Zealand shortly, and excitement is building for those who'll be involved, both on and off the pitch.

Almost 5000 volunteers will help at the FIFA World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, and for one volunteer in particular, it's continuing a love of football that started a long way from Aotearoa.

Football is life for Somaya Hassani. Born and raised in Afghanistan, she began playing football at age 14, thanks to a passionate teacher that introduced her to the sport.

"I thought football was very boring and that it was only for boys, but when I attended and trained I was like 'wow, this is a different world'."

Somaya represented her country for six years at junior and senior levels, but kept her love for football quiet — traditionally Afghan women haven't been encouraged to play sport.

"I was quite secretive about playing football. When it comes to women being a sportsperson, (my country) isn't open minded… I know the reality but somehow I have goals to do something like that, to reach somewhere, to do something. I can say that football built me, my personality, and obviously my physique," she said.

Hassani's football career took a turn when she moved to Auckland in 2018 to join family. She found a new team — Ellerslie Football Club.

"They were very supportive. I was new, I was nervous — a new community, new country and because I was a Muslim I was like 'oh God there's going to be a big difference'.

"But everyone approached me and included me in everything," she said.

With New Zealand announced as a co-host of the FIFA World Cup, the call went out for volunteers, and the 22-year-old jumped at the chance.

Her application stood out — not many volunteers have represented their country. She was invited to a fun training session with the Football Ferns as they prepare for their World Cup campaign.

"You need to have these types of people. Growing up volunteers are everything, so I think having this around, especially now leading into the World Cup, just means a lot and it's great to see," New Zealand midfielder Malia Steinmetz said.

"It was a pleasure to meet the team face to face. I could have never imagined that because of volunteering it would lead to the opportunity to be part of FIFA, part of the game, part of football," Hassani said.

Aside from the Football Ferns, Hassani's most excited to meet the USA's Alex Morgan.

"She's my idol. My friends say I'm obsessed with her. I always put her in my profile pictures and now it's finally my time to meet her in real life," she laughed.

As the days count down to July 20, when the Football Ferns play their first game against Norway at Eden Park, the wider effects of the World Cup bringing people from all over the world together are already in full swing.

"Why not volunteer? I want to help my community, and be a host and share the hospitality of New Zealand for the world," she said.