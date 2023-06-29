Business
NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

13 mins ago
The jaguar I-PACE.

The jaguar I-PACE. (Source: Jaguar)

Owners of some Jaguar EVs being recalled have been asked to park their vehicles outside and avoid charging them above 75% so they don't catch fire.

Jaguar New Zealand sent out a statement to some of its customers, revealing that all I-PACE vehicles manufactured from 2019 to 2024 are being recalled.

It comes as a small number of vehicles overseas experienced a "thermal overload", which can show as smoke or fire - occurring underneath the car where the battery is located.

In a statement to 1News, a Jaguar NZ spokesperson said that while there have been no incidents or injuries in New Zealand, customers have been made aware of the potential issue.

"The I-PACE traction battery is unique to this vehicle, so it will not impact any other Jaguar Land Rover product."

The company said it had started a software update to the battery energy control module on the affected vehicles, which will notify divers of the issue.

"Should the software update identify an issue, it will direct owners to take their vehicle to their local dealership where Jaguar Land Rover will inspect and, if necessary, replace the affected battery pack.

"All customers without PIVI PRO fitted to their vehicle, or those who are unsure, are encouraged to visit their local retailer at their earliest convenience.

"There will be no charge to owners for this repair," the spokesperson said.

Jaguar has recommended that until this update is complete, "clients should park away from structures where possible and charge the vehicle outside".

"As an extra precaution, customers should also avoid fully charging; no more than 75% until the software update is completed."

Customers are being asked to immediately contact their local Jaguar Land Rover dealership.

The I-PACE was crowned Car of the Year in 2019.

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Kiwi jewellery designer goes viral for her culinary creations

An engagement ring should last a lifetime - what about its warranty?

NZ Post to cut 750 jobs as mail volumes fall

Southland department store confirms closure

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

Smoke billows from fire at Dunedin commercial property

Major Wellington infrastructure project survives no confidence vote

3 Auckland police officers charged with assault

National Geographic mag lays off its last staff writers

US mum accused of killing husband then writing grief book sued

