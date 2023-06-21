Maketū Pies recall after mixup leads to potential allergy issues

Maketū Pies has recalled a specific batch of their Steak & Mushroom pies after discovering that they were Smoked Fish pies that had been put in the wrong packaging.

The Ministry of Primary Industries issued an alert shortly after 5pm today stating that Maketū Pies had recalled a batch due to the presence of fish as an undeclared allergen.

“People with a fish allergy should not consume this product,” said MPI in a statement.

“If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.”

Customers have been asked to check both the batch number (06062023) and the date mark on the front of the packaging: FRESH USE BY: 24 June 2023; FROZEN BEST BEFORE: 15 Jun 2024.

Retailers of the product involved in this recall are required to display a point-of-sale notice in their stores for one month.

The product is sold at retail outlets and supermarkets throughout New Zealand, but has not been exported.

Customers with a fish allergy should return the product to their retailer for a full refund, said MPI.