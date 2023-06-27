Business
Kmart lamp recalled in NZ and Aus over electrocution risk

37 mins ago
Marmo Marble Table Lamp.

Marmo Marble Table Lamp. (Source: MBIE)

A lamp sold in Kmart has been recalled in New Zealand and Australia over an electrocution risk.

Specific batches of The Marmo Marble Table Lamp, which retails for $26, has the potential to see livewires exposed where the power cord meets the inline switch.

"Electric shock incidents associated with this defect have occurred," according to Australia's recall notice.

"Batches from 02/19 are not affected by this defect and are fully compliant and safe," New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said.

Click here to see how to identify if your Marmo Marble Table Lamp has been caught up in the recall.

MBIE listed the hazard associated with the lamp as being: "The power cord may detach where it meets the inline switch, exposing live wires.

"If the cord detaches, and the wires are live, there is a risk of electric shock or electrocution."

If someone has one of the lamps from an affected batch at home, MBIE said to: "Immediately stop using the product, disconnect from mains power and cut the cord safely, then return to your nearest Kmart store for a refund or exchange for a new Marmo Table Lamp."

Australia's product recall states, "there is a risk of serious injury or death from electric shock or electrocution", from affected lamps.

Kmart has been approached for comment.

New ZealandBusiness

