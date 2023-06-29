Health
1News

Carer subsidies now 'fairer for everybody' - advocates

By Laura James, 1News Reporter
10:05am

(Source: istock.com)

Changes made to New Zealand's Carer Support Subsidy have made the system "fairer" and "more equitable" for everyone, according to advocates.

The Government's increased the minimum daily subsidy rate family carers can access from Te Whatu Ora, from $64.50 in some regions to a minimum of $80 per day nationwide.

It's also widened the options for how the payment can be used to support the work of the main carer.

Chief executive of Carers NZ Laurie Hilsgen told 1News "the rigid rules meant people couldn't use someone in their same household to pay for some respite, it had to be someone 16 years or older, the rates of what you would get paid around the country were variable depending on your DHB and you didn't have a choice of what you could use that money for".

She said this is something the Carers Alliance has been working towards change for 15 years.

"We got close several times but then something else happened at the last minute so it was a policy that never quite got there so we are absolutely delighted that this change has come."

Until now, the rates have been inconsistent, not only between regions but between Government agencies.

Hilsgen said "the changes bring the daily rate and what you can do with it into line with what primary family carers are able to do with the subsidy in the disability world".

The changes announced will also now allow carers to claim multiple day’s worth of their annual allocation of the subsidy at once.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said “it will improve access to care options such as day programmes for respite for those in our community who cannot afford to privately ‘top-up’ the current daily allocation of carers’ support".

She said, overall, it'll have positive impacts for more than 14,000 existing carers.

Carers felt 'invisible'

The announcement follows the largest survey of New Zealand carers last year, which painted the 'worst wellbeing picture' that's been seen.

Kiwis fulfilling the a family carer role described "no longer [feeling] like a member of society", being "invisible" and "housebound".

Only a third of carers suggested they were satisfied with their lives and 70% reported high levels of depression or anxiety.

Verrall said the changes made this week will "more appropriately recognise carers’ important work and will improve the lives of those they care for."

That's especially important in the wake of the pandemic and the floods, Hilsgen said, particularly if NZ wants people to be able to keep making the choice to care.

"People do need breaks from their role and now they can have choice about how to have those breaks.

"Now you can use the $80 a day to buy items, you can buy self care treatments, you can buy devices, you can decide what a break means to you."

She said the unpaid work of carers has an annual economic value of $17.6 billion.

Despite welcoming the news, Hilsgen said the Carers Alliance still believes the subsidy rate remains too low.

NGOs that support family carers are this week launching a campaign seeking a dedicated Minister or Commissioner.

They want to see protections put in place for carers' mental, physical, and financial wellbeing.

"We have launched a petition calling for those changes... the petition has passed four thousand signatures so far."

The support subsidy changes come into effect on July 1.

New ZealandDisabilityHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

Vaping may help you quit smoking or act as gateway - study

Researchers have found no consistent evidence of vapes helping smokers quit the habit.

10:19am

Therapeutic benefits of MDMA to be studied in new trial

Therapeutic benefits of MDMA to be studied in new trial

Otago University's Professor Paul Glue said the NZ study aims to make the final days and months easier for terminally ill cancer patients.

9:02am

6:08

Kaitaia kaumātua walks, hitchhikes to doctor's appointment

Kaitaia kaumātua walks, hitchhikes to doctor's appointment

7:24pm

3:13

Raw waste flows into Gisborne medical centre via pipes amid rain

Raw waste flows into Gisborne medical centre via pipes amid rain

4:01pm

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.

So, you’re a millennial and you want to quit booze? You're not alone.

Wed, Jun 28

Kidney dialysis system at breaking point, health professionals warn

Kidney dialysis system at breaking point, health professionals warn

Wed, Jun 28

5:20

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

'I think I was drink spiked at Mama Hooch'

20 mins ago

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

Best yet to come for high-flying Warriors - Watene-Zelezniak

28 mins ago

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to contest Hauraki-Waikato for Te Pāti Māori

31 mins ago

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

Scot 'shocked' by massive, stowaway African huntsman spider

57 mins ago

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

58 mins ago

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme
1
2
3
4
5
6