New Zealand
Watch: Massive explosion in the sky shakes Feilding homes

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
12:36pm

A massive boom from an explosion in the sky has left some Feilding residents scratching their heads this morning as to what caused it.

Kath Hopping has lived in the area all her life and said it was like nothing she's ever heard before.

She was getting ready to go for a morning run shortly before 7am when she heard a loud booming sound that caused her house to shake.

"The gas bottles were clanging together," she told 1News.

At first Hopping thought it was an earthquake, but she looked inside her home and saw the chandeliers weren't moving so quickly ruled that out.

She then thought it might have been a car exploding after hitting a house and went to check the security camera at the front of her property.

The camera had recorded a bright flash in the sky over Feilding, which she hadn't seen with her own eyes at the time.

"Unfortunately the camera doesn't record sound so we didn't capture the booming noise," she explained.

Hopping posted the footage on a local community page, where others reported hearing the boom and having their homes shake.

Stardome astronomer Rob Davison has viewed the footage and gave his thoughts on what it could be.

"It's hard to say for sure as the clouds are obscuring our view - we can't see that clear movement across the sky - but the combination of a flash of light and a loud bang does suggest it could be a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere."

Friends of Hopping in Palmerston North, who she said live around 20 minutes away, reported they didn't hear the boom.

