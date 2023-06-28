Sam Cane explains absence from media duties after Super final

Sam Cane has addressed the "misreports" around his absence from media responsibilities after the Chiefs' agonising loss in this year's Super Rugby Pacific final at home to the Crusaders where he spent the final minutes of the match yellow-carded.

Cane was sin-binned late in the final with the game still in the balance after entering the ruck incorrectly and trying to steal the ball near his own tryline despite repeated warnings around discipline from referee Ben O'Keeffe.

The Crusaders went on to reclaim the lead with a try moments later and eventually secured a 25-20 win over the Chiefs at Waikato Stadium.

Speaking to 1News at this morning's Rugby World Cup jersey launch with the All Blacks, Cane told 1News the result "hurt a lot".

"We put a lot into the season and then to lose at home in front of our fans in what was a close game, a lot of boys were hurting and it's taken us a few days to recover," Cane told 1News.

"But now that the dust has settled a little bit we can look back and have plenty to be proud of in what was an awesome season."

The Chiefs co-captain and All Blacks captain was notably absent from media duties on Saturday night - other than what was required for broadcaster Sky Sport.

Some New Zealand media slammed his absence, saying it was his "decision" not to front and "unbecoming of an All Blacks captain" to do so.

Cane this morning said it wasn't his call but Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan's.

"It's been misreported or incorrectly reported that I made the decision not to go to the presser but as a matter of fact Clayton made that decision on his own that he would front the press," he explained.

"Obviously I've been involved in some tough losses in the past and have always fronted up - it was only five minutes post-game [on Saturday] and I was on the field addressing the crowd and acknowledging the Crusaders - so it wasn't a case of not fronting up.

"Clayton made that decision and I only found out about it 20 minutes later."

'Buzz' around new RWC jersey

The All Blacks jersey for the RWC. (Source: 1News)

Cane, and the other 19 All Blacks squad members part of Saturday's final have since put away their Super Rugby pride to come together for the All Blacks this week ahead of the Rugby Championship beginning next weekend.

While players from the Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders entered camp last week, the entire squad has now formed for next Sunday's match against Argentina in Mendoza.

"It's human nature that after building up to such a pinnacle event and not getting the result you want, it's going to take a few days to get back to baseline but even on Monday, I was looking forward to getting in with the team," Cane said.

"It's nice to have a focus and you have to move on at some point."

The team have their first training today as a full squad after some members of the team spent this morning unveiling the All Blacks' jersey for this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

2023 All Blacks World Cup jersey (Source: NZR)

Cane said he and the team were excited about the kit.

"Anyone who has been around for a while and pulled [the jersey] on numerous times never takes it for granted and that's why a guy like Aaron Smith who has been around so long still gets the same buzz and still appreciates it so much - it's because they don't take it for granted," he said.

"They realise how special it is. As you get a little bit older and go through harder times, you realise how hard it is and special it is to wear it again.

"We're really excited about the season ahead."

That season begins next Sunday at 7am.