Lienert-Brown banned for high shot, to miss All Blacks Tests

9:58am
Anton Lienert-Brown looks on.

Anton Lienert-Brown looks on. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks will be without the services of Anton Lienert-Brown for at least their first two Tests of the year after he was banned for three weeks for foul play in the Super Rugby Pacific final over the weekend.

Lienert-Brown was cited after he was handed a yellow card for a head-on-head collision with new All Blacks teammate and Crusaders wing Dallas McLeod early in the contest.

The Chiefs midfielder gave chase on a restart after the Crusaders opened the scoring with a penalty but came flying in, resulting in an ugly collision that removed McLeod for a head injury assessment that he failed, ending his night.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee said the incident contravened Law 9.13 which states "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously".

"With respect to sanction, the Foul Play Review Committee held the act of foul play was reckless, with direct head-to-head contact made, high force and no significant mitigating factors present," Foul Play Review Committee Chair Michael Heron said.

Heron said Lienert-Brown's actions merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks for suspension but reduced it due to mitigating factors including his previously-clean record and early guilty plea.

"The player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including 29 July 2023.”

The ruling means Lienert-Brown will miss the first three Tests of this year's Rugby Championship against Argentina [July 9], the Springboks [July 15] and the Wallabies [July 29].

However, he could return for the Australia Test if he takes part in the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

