Photos: All Blacks reveal World Cup jersey

The All Blacks jersey for the upcoming Rugby World Cup has been revealed.

New Zealand Rugby launched the kit at Auckland's Q Theatre this morning.

The classic black strip features the iconic gold RWC emblem on the sleeve, and subtle fern designs on the black body.

The All Blacks jersey for the RWC. (Source: 1News)

It has a fold-over collar.

The tournament kicks off in early September, with the All Blacks facing off against hosts (and old foes) France in the opening match.

2023 All Blacks World Cup jersey (Source: NZR)

Italy, Uruguay and Namibia are also in Pool A.

The All Blacks are currently third in the world rankings, behind Ireland and France and one ahead of South Africa.

The jersey will sell for $150.