TVNZ confirms the free-to-air sports it will broadcast from July

TVNZ has confirmed what sports and competitions it will show free-to-air from July 1.

From next month, it will operate a sports hub on TVNZ+, showing live events, replays and highlights.

Cricket and major events will be available on TVNZ's broadcast channels.

Both options will be free. It comes as TVNZ picked up sports rights from Spark Sport.

"Spark Sport viewers have received an exceptional streaming experience over the past four years, and we’re committed to delivering a similar product with TVNZ+," sports and events general manager Melodie Robinson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotty Stevenson (Source: 1News)

Local sport will feature a comprehensive commentary team lead by Scotty Stevenson, while for most international events streaming on TVNZ+ a world commentary feed will be used.

Here's whats on offer

Home international cricket matches for the Black Caps and White Ferns

All Super Smash T20 matches, and domestic one day international finals.

England and Wales cricket, starting with the second Ashes Test against Australia. It also includes the Black Caps in England.

2023 Hockey NZ Oceania Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL - two live matches a week and one delayed in regular season, 12 playoff games and the Superbowl.

MotoGP

World Rally Championship

WTA Tennis and the US Open

Finals of 2023 Suncorp Super Netball and Australian Diamonds Netball

FIBA basketball including the men's World Cup featuring the Tall Blacks

Women’s Super League, FA Cup and Arnold Clark Cup Football

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond League Athletics

Ladies European Tour Golf

United Rugby Championship

Lakapi Samoa (Manu Samoa Rugby)

TVNZ already shows the annual BlackClash T20, King of the Ring kickboxing, The Tour of Southland cycling and Extreme E racing.