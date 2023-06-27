Wellington bus cancellations lead to community carpool scheme

As the capital battles ongoing public transport challenges, one community has taken the wheel in their own hands, setting up a carpool scheme.

It all started when a woman posted on social media that she was stranded, stuck at a bus stop after multiple cancellations.

That's when Island Bay resident Ben Everist stepped in.

The Facebook message that started Island Bay's community carpool scheme (Source: Supplied)

"It was quite straightforward really... I'm going past the bus stop everyday so I coordinated with them and took them into town."

ADVERTISEMENT

Everist's offer in early June triggered the Island Bay Peeps Facebook admin Annalie Brown to create a channel where members could communicate and share rides.

"I've been really pleased to see it has taken off in the spirit that it was intended, and then some. There have been drivers suggesting they put specific signs in their cars so people waiting for buses know it's part of the scheme."

Just this month, 467 trips on the number 1 bus route and 87 on the 32x routes have been cancelled. These are the two routes that provide public transport for Island Bay.

In the year to date, there's been a total of 3885 trips cancelled on these two routes — 14% of the total scheduled trips.

But while bus woes have been the catalyst, Brown is hoping the initiative outlasts these problems.

"While it's been set up to fulfil a need, I'd hope that people might continue to use it even when the buses are back to normal."

Around 400 people have joined the carpool channel since it was set up a few weeks ago. Everist said it's a clear indication Island Bay is a strong community — making good of a frustrating situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been a really good experience for people to build relationships.

"I'm active at responding to people as I'm often driving from Island Bay in and out of the city — often whilst multi-tasking with kids in the back seat."