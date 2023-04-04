New Zealand's transport system 'in crisis' - advocate

New Zealand's passenger transport system is "in crisis", according to public transport advocate Jon Reeves.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Reeves said the Cook Strait ferries are a huge part of the problem.

The last few months have seen numerous delays and cancellations of the ferries, hugely disrupting passengers and freight carriers around the country.

Councils on either side of the Cook Strait have raised concerns with the Government over the lack of support for vessels travelling between Wellington and Picton.

"Basically the Cook Strait ferries are our State Highway 1 and it's basically collapsing.

"At the end of the day our ferry fleet is actually very old, if you look at the Interislander for example, their newest ship is 24 years old and their oldest one is 28 and putting that into context, 30 years is generally the maximum lifespan of a Interislander ferry because the Cook Strait is a very harsh sea to cross so they do get battered about," Reeves said.

He added that Bluebridge's newest ferry is already 15 years old and was never actually designed for the Cook Strait.

He said both Interislander and Bluebridge need to ensure there are new ferries being ordered regularly.

"Public transport, I think every Aucklander and people in Wellington will know, that it's in a crisis point, it's a very bad time to be a public transport user in New Zealand right now.

"In Auckland for example, we've got buses cancelled, we've got trains not turning up, and we've got the ferries disappearing or leaving people behind to catch a taxi," he said.

Reeves added it's a "really dire time" if you are a public transport user in New Zealand at the moment.

Asked how the situation can be improved, he said when it comes to bus drivers for example, they should be being offered 12 month cash bonuses.

"There are still people on the unemployment benefit that might be interested in becoming bus drivers."

"At the end of the day we are right in the firing line of a terrible time for public transport users across the country, but also the state highway networks, they're in a bad way as well," Reeves said.

"Right now, across New Zealand, we actually are in a transport crisis."

"Currently the horse has bolted, let's see what all the parties unveil in the next six months to see what they deliver to get us out of the transport crisis that our country is currently in."

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, Clare Robinson, who was visiting New Zealand from the UK, said she had a terrible experience with her Cook Strait ferries being delayed and cancelled.

Robinson was in Aotearoa for a wedding and had to get from the north to South Island in her rental car by a certain date.

She said after her sailing time was changed, she wasn't able to contact Interislander and had to rebook with Bluebridge.

"It's not great, you try and plan things to spend time with people and then things just get moved around, the cost implications, extra accommodation."