$78m for Chch buses announced, rapid transit consultation open

Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced $78 million in new funding to upgrade Christchurch bus services as officials consult on a future light rail or busway system for the city.

The new funding includes money reallocated from the Government's Northern Pathway walking and cycling bridge in Auckland, which was cancelled last year amid a lack of public support.

Wood announced that the Government would be accelerating the city's bus improvements programme, known as Public Transport Futures, over a five-to-six-year period – around half the time originally anticipated.

"Everyone in Christchurch will benefit from this investment, be it through improved access and reliability of public transport, or less congested and safer roads thanks to the increased patronage of public transport," the minister said.

The Government's new injection of funding would see an additional 22km of bus lanes built to improve public transport reliability, more frequent services with 100 more buses, and over 400 new bus shelters.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the change "is about a system that works for the public". (Source: 1News)

There would also be 200 new real-time information displays across the network to provide more information to people using buses.

"Greater Christchurch will see an increase in annual public transport trips by 3.5 million, supporting a reduction in emissions by around 20,600 tonnes of CO2 through until 2030," Wood said.

Currently, the country's second-largest city has significantly lower rates of public transport usage as compared to its northern neighbours – Auckland and Wellington.

The new funding injection comes after Christchurch leaders repeatedly pitched Wood for additional money for public transport and cycling improvements last year.

"Waka Kotahi will be working with the Greater Christchurch partners in 2023 to further refine the Public Transport Futures programme acceleration details," Wood said.

Future rapid transit up for consultation

At the same time as Wood's new funding announcement, local authorities and Waka Kotahi are consulting on a business case for a new mass rapid transit system in the city.

A proposed route between Belfast and Hornby through the city centre could use either light rail or bus rapid transit, according to the consultation. Earlier estimates suggested that a mass rapid transit system in the city could cost up to $4.4 billion.

"Greater Christchurch’s population is forecast to double to a million people over the next 60 years or even earlier, following rapid growth over the past 15 years," Wood said.

"The service would run along a dedicated corridor from the central city north to Belfast and southwest to Hornby."

New Regent Street in Christchurch (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

As part of the plan, cars could be restricted from travelling through some town centres along the route.

Meanwhile, higher-density homes like more townhouses and apartment buildings could be built around the train or bus line.

"This turn-up and go service would create a strong, connected spine through our city, helping reduce travel time and making it easier for people to get to where they want to go," the transport minister said.

The feedback received will help develop the business case for Christchurch Mass Rapid Transit, which is due for completion later this year, the Government said.