Part of State Highway 1 north of Auckland is closed due to a slip.

The transport agency Waka Kotahi said SH1 is shut between Wellsford and Warkworth - the Dome Valley area - and will be for some time.

Drivers should use SH16 instead.

Geotechnical engineers are on their way to assess the site.

As the slip is cleared, both directions will remain closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

An update will be provided once the work is complete.