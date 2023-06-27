New Zealand
1News

Christchurch vape store ram-raided overnight

12:04pm

A vape store was ram-raided overnight as two premises were targeted by thieves in Christchurch.

Police said reports first came in of a store on High Street being robbed around 11.20pm last night.

"A group of four offenders were reported to be involved, in two cars," a police spokesperson said.

Just over an hour later the Vapeology store in Riccarton was hit in a ram-raid.

"The car used to gain entry to the store was located in Dallas Street a short time later," police said.

"The offenders had abandoned the car there and left in a second car. Both cars had been stolen earlier in the night and matched the description of the cars used in the earlier burglary in High Street."

Police said while no arrests have been made, officers are following "positive lines of inquiry".

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries in the incident.

33 mins ago

Police didn't notice man passing out in restraint chair before death

Police didn't notice man passing out in restraint chair before death

An Independent Police Conduct Authority report also found an officer shouldn't have punched Jaye Taueli in the mouth to stop him biting another officer.

10:56am

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

8:40pm

National clarifies exceptions to sentence discount cap policy

National clarifies exceptions to sentence discount cap policy

7:51pm

2:05

Man found dead outside rural Wairarapa property earlier assaulted

Man found dead outside rural Wairarapa property earlier assaulted

7:44pm

0:24

Two charged after man found critically injured in Whanganui

Two charged after man found critically injured in Whanganui

2:27pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

11 mins ago

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

0:35

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

33 mins ago

Opinion: Get used to it - ref abuse is now our sad sporting reality

Opinion: Get used to it - ref abuse is now our sad sporting reality

33 mins ago

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

41 mins ago

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

46 mins ago

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni
1
2
3
4
5
6