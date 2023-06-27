Christchurch vape store ram-raided overnight

A vape store was ram-raided overnight as two premises were targeted by thieves in Christchurch.

Police said reports first came in of a store on High Street being robbed around 11.20pm last night.

"A group of four offenders were reported to be involved, in two cars," a police spokesperson said.

Just over an hour later the Vapeology store in Riccarton was hit in a ram-raid.

"The car used to gain entry to the store was located in Dallas Street a short time later," police said.

"The offenders had abandoned the car there and left in a second car. Both cars had been stolen earlier in the night and matched the description of the cars used in the earlier burglary in High Street."

Police said while no arrests have been made, officers are following "positive lines of inquiry".