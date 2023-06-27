Rugby
Black Ferns: Six debutants named for first Test since RWC

11:59am
Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training.

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

Six new faces have been named in the first Black Ferns team since last year's Rugby World Cup with coach Allan Bunting rewarding form for Thursday's Test against Australia.

Bay of Plenty loosehead prop Kate Henwood, former New Zealand league representative Katelyn Vahaakolo and Chiefs Manawa standout Mererangi Paul have been named in the starting XV while Hurricanes Poua halfback Iritana Hohaia, Matatu first five-eighth Rosie Kelly and Black Ferns Sevens player Tenika Willison are also in-line to make their Test debuts off the bench.

“Each of these ladies have been impressive on and off the field and now have the opportunity to represent their country," Bunting said.

"It will be a special occasion for them and their whānau and one they should be proud of. We are all excited for them and looking forward seeing how they go.”

Joining Henwood in the pack are four players who started last year's final with hooker Georgia Ponsonby joining her in the front row, Alana Bremner tucking in at No.6 and Maia Roos and Chelsea Bremner making up the locking pair.

The quartet are also joined by co-captain Kennedy Simon at No.7 after she played off the bench against England at Eden Park last November as well as Tanya Kalounivale at tighthead prop and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u at No.8.

In the backs, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu has been handed the No.9 jersey following Kendra Cocksedge's retirement, with co-Captain Ruahei Demant rounding out the starting halves combination.

Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis cover the midfield while the back three will see Vahaakolo and Paul on the wings, with Renee Holmes named at fullback.

Bunting said that he believes the 23 selected are energised to kick-off their first Test of the year.

“Although our time together has been short in my eyes, we have maximised our connection and foundations for our game this year and we are looking forward to seeing how we shape up for this week’s Test against the Wallaroos.

“It marks a new dawn for the Black Ferns as we not only kick off our 2023 campaign but begin building to the next Rugby World Cup. Our coaching team have selected an exciting team, that we believe can go out there and play our style of game with freedom."

Black Ferns v Wallaroos, Thursday 29 June, 9pm NZT, Brisbane

1. Kate Henwood*, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maia Roos, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Kennedy Simon (Co-Captain), 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 10. Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain), 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo*, 12. Sylvia Brunt, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Mererangi Paul*, 15. Renee Holmes

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Joanah Ngan Woo, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Iritana Hohaia*, 22. Rosie Kelly*, 23. Tenika Willison*

[*denotes debut]

8 mins ago

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

10 mins ago

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

0:35

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

32 mins ago

Opinion: Get used to it - ref abuse is now our sad sporting reality

Opinion: Get used to it - ref abuse is now our sad sporting reality

33 mins ago

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

41 mins ago

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

45 mins ago

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni
