'Light, bright and clear' - Black Ferns ready for new season

29 mins ago
Kennedy Simon at Black Ferns training.

Kennedy Simon at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns are set to officially begin their new Rugby World Cup cycle after flying to Australia this morning for their first Test since their emphatic title defence last year.

The New Zealand squad flew out of Auckland this morning headed for Brisbane where they will take on the Wallaroos next Thursday evening.

The Test will be the first under new director of rugby Allan Bunting after Sir Wayne Smith vacated the role last year following the world cup.

Prior to her team's departure, co-captain Kennedy Simon said the team simply couldn't wait to be back on the field again.

"It's been a long time coming and we're going into our first Test week of the year," Simon said.

"The energy is high, the girls are really excited, the game plan is amazing, it's been a good build-up."

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training.

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

The build-up has included welcoming in nine new faces to the squad selected by Bunting earlier this month for the Pacific Four Series and O'Reilly Cup.

Simon said the advice has been simple to the debutants.

"Enjoy the moment, take it in and don't put too much pressure on yourself," she said.

"[As a team], we want to be light, bright and clear and just going out there and being courageous and free."

Across the ditch, the Wallaroos are also looking refreshed for next week's match with new captain Piper Duck — the side's youngest-ever skipper at just 22.

"Under her new leadership, who knows what could happen?" Simon said.

"They'll be hungry and they're always a good side to play."

