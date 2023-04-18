Rugby
Black Ferns back with new coaches, new faces and new targets

7:23pm

The next Rugby World Cup cycle has officially begun for the Black Ferns, with the newly-named squad back into camp today in Wellington with a new coach and plenty of new faces.

Allan Bunting named 34 contracted players yesterday for the upcoming international season; for some it's their first taste of the top of the women's game, others are still riding the high of last year.

One of the new faces is Matatū loose forward Lucy Jenkins, in the squad after her standout campaign in Super Rugby Aupiki.

“I was working last year as a wardrobe builder,” Jenkins said.

“I stopped my job for the three months of Aupiki and I thought I'd put full time into it and give it a good crack but I really wasn't expecting that.”

Bunting said Jenkins’ selection was a no-brainer.

Lucy Jenkins.

Lucy Jenkins. (Source: Photosport)

“I probably could have named her Player of Aupiki before the final,” he said.

“Just her work rate, commitment to everything and massive turnovers at critical time to help her team get to where they got to. She was massively impressive.”

Along with Jenkins, Grace Gago, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Layla Sae, Mereangi Paul and Rosie Kelly all signed their first full time Black Ferns contracts.

The six additions add depth to the squad despite their rookie status, with some coming from other sporting backgrounds.

Vahaakolo was selected after switching codes from rugby league, previously playing with Newcastle in the NRLW and Kiwi Ferns at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

After stints with the Bay of Plenty in Sevens and time with the Northern Mystics in netball back in 2017, Paul earned her selection having launched her rugby union career with Chiefs Manawa.

Sae from Hurricanes Poua was dubbed a 'player to watch' after an outstanding season in the FPC campaign last year, having previously represented New Zealand in secondary school and NZL Junior Development Volleyball teams.

Another former volleyballer, two-Test lock Kelsie Thwaites, is also back in black after making her return from being sidelined before last year's World Cup.

Kelsie Thwaites scores on debut for the Black Ferns in 2020.

Kelsie Thwaites scores on debut for the Black Ferns in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

“During super last year I got a bulged disc in my back,” she said.

“That kind of put me on the back foot for the rest of the year really and it was awesome seeing how good the girls did but also pretty hard watching from the sideline.”

Reigning world champions, Awhina Tangen-Wainhu, Kendra Reynolds, Sylvia Bruna and Santo Taumata also received their first full time Black Ferns contract.

"We have a balance of youth and experience among the group who we believe can take this team to another level," Bunting said.

"A number of players stood out in Super Rugby Aupiki and now have the opportunity to further their growth and do that at the next level."

As the new group builds towards the next world cup, they'll be coached by an all-male line up; a fact Bunting acknowledged at camp.

“At this point in time we picked the best coaches to take this group to the next level and I know that New Zealand Rugby and I are really passionate about having more diversity at all our levels of coaching and hopefully the Black Ferns in the future.”

And as for home Tests this year, with just one locked in so far, Bunting added they were focusing on the games at hand but hoped there would be more for Kiwi fans.

2023 Black Ferns Contracted Players

Alana Bremner (Matatū, Canterbury), Amy Du Plessis (Matatū, Canterbury), Amy Rule (Matatū, Canterbury), Ariana Bayler (Blues, Waikato), Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau), Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato), Ayesha Leti-I'iga (Hurricanes Poua, Wellington), Charmaine McMenamin (Blues, Auckland), Chelsea Bremner (Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury), Georgia Ponsonby (Matatū, Canterbury), Grace Brooker (Matatū, Canterbury), Grace Gago (Blues, Counties Manukau), Grace Steinmetz (Matatū, Canterbury), Hazel Tubic (Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau), Joanah Ngan-Woo (Hurricanes Poua, Wellington), Katelyn Vahaakolo (Blues, Auckland), Kelsie Thwaites (Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty), Kendra Reynolds (Matatū, Bay of Plenty), Kennedy Simon (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato), Krystal Murray (Hurricanes Poua, Northland), Layla Sae (Hurricanes Poua, Manawatu), Liana Mikaele'Tu'u (Blues, Auckland), Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt (Blues, Auckland), Lucy Jenkins (Matatū, Canterbury), Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty), Maiakawanakaulani Roos (Blues, Auckland), Mererangi Paul (Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau), Patricia Maliepo (Blues, Auckland), Pip Love (Matatū, Canterbury), Renee Holmes (Matatū, Waikato), Rosie Kelly (Matatū, Canterbury), Ruahei Demant (Blues, Auckland), Santo Taumata (Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty), Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato)

RugbyBlack Ferns

