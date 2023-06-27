New Zealand
1News

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

13 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

A 14-year-old boy, who is alleged to have helped instigate several brutal assaults in the Hastings CBD, has been arrested, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said the teenager "was believed to have been a main instigator in recent assaults in the CBD".

"Over the past couple of months, there have been several unprovoked attacks by youths targeting vulnerable members of the community," he said.

One of the attacks, on June 20, left a victim bleeding from their head and face.

"Police, with the support of local schools, have identified some of the youths [allegedly] responsible," Vining said.

"On Friday, one of the juveniles was arrested and is due to appear in Hastings Youth Court on 29 June. The 14-year-old has been charged in relation to three separate assaults, including last week’s incident."

“Several 12 and 13-year-olds have also been identified as having [allegedly] been involved in the recent assaults and will be referred to Youth Aid.”

Vining offered a warning to youths in the area who demonstrated “anti-social” behaviour.

“As we approach the school holidays, young people found demonstrating anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped and spoken to by police," he said.

“If we identify serious offences have been committed by youths, we will not hesitate to take action, including the arrest and charging of offenders."

"Police are particularly concerned about the level of violence inflicted in these incidents and the ‘pack mentality’ of multiple persons assaulting one person.”

He said police will continue to work with their partner agencies to find alternate resolutions for some of the young people.

“Where appropriate, young people will be taken home and their caregivers spoken to about their child’s whereabouts and who they are with," Vining said.

“We need parents and guardians to be aware of what their children are doing and to take wider responsibility."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree

It comes as more than 20 cars have been stolen or attempted to be stolen in the region.

7:21pm

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

Police were alerted to the incident at a Botany Town Centre clothing store just after 5pm yesterday.

2:33pm

Northland police make prehistoric find among cars and cannabis

Northland police make prehistoric find among cars and cannabis

1:31pm

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

12:47pm

Christchurch vape store ram-raided overnight

Christchurch vape store ram-raided overnight

12:04pm

0:24

Police didn't notice man passing out in restraint chair before death

Police didn't notice man passing out in restraint chair before death

10:56am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

PM Chris Hipkins meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

4:15

PM Chris Hipkins meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

13 mins ago

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

33 mins ago

Aus professor copied PhD students' work, published as his own

Aus professor copied PhD students' work, published as his own

53 mins ago

Wild weather ruins a third of New Zealand's strawberry plants

Wild weather ruins a third of New Zealand's strawberry plants

7:42pm

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

2:37

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

7:21pm

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree
1
2
3
4
5
6