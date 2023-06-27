14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

A 14-year-old boy, who is alleged to have helped instigate several brutal assaults in the Hastings CBD, has been arrested, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said the teenager "was believed to have been a main instigator in recent assaults in the CBD".

"Over the past couple of months, there have been several unprovoked attacks by youths targeting vulnerable members of the community," he said.

One of the attacks, on June 20, left a victim bleeding from their head and face.

"Police, with the support of local schools, have identified some of the youths [allegedly] responsible," Vining said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Friday, one of the juveniles was arrested and is due to appear in Hastings Youth Court on 29 June. The 14-year-old has been charged in relation to three separate assaults, including last week’s incident."

“Several 12 and 13-year-olds have also been identified as having [allegedly] been involved in the recent assaults and will be referred to Youth Aid.”

Vining offered a warning to youths in the area who demonstrated “anti-social” behaviour.

“As we approach the school holidays, young people found demonstrating anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped and spoken to by police," he said.

“If we identify serious offences have been committed by youths, we will not hesitate to take action, including the arrest and charging of offenders."

"Police are particularly concerned about the level of violence inflicted in these incidents and the ‘pack mentality’ of multiple persons assaulting one person.”

He said police will continue to work with their partner agencies to find alternate resolutions for some of the young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where appropriate, young people will be taken home and their caregivers spoken to about their child’s whereabouts and who they are with," Vining said.

“We need parents and guardians to be aware of what their children are doing and to take wider responsibility."