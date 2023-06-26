New Zealand
'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
5:41pm

A strong police presence remains outside a rural Wairarapa property which is now at the centre of a homicide investigation.

On Sunday morning, police were called to Te Kopi Rd in Te Whiti, east of Carterton and south of Masterton, after a man was found dead outside the address.

"This is unusual for Carterton, I think most people are shocked," Carterton Mayor Ron Mark said.

Police are speaking to three people in relation to the incident.

"I've had a briefing from the area commander and they're specifically looking at that residence and the people that were there," Mark said.

A scene guard remains in place and Te Kopi Rd is still closed.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact the police on 105.

