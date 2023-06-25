New Zealand
Homicide probe underway after body found in rural Wairarapa

3:30pm

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found outside a rural Wairarapa property this morning.

Officers were called to Te Kopi Road in Te Whiti, east of Carterton and south of Masterton at around 9am after a man was found dead outside of the address.

Wairarapa area commander Inspector Scott Miller told 1News police are speaking to three people that live at the Carterton property a man’s body was found outside.

“Our initial examination showed us that there were some injuries to that male and the circumstances in which we have found him has led us to open a homicide investigation,” he said.

Miller said he believes the man was known to the people that lived at the property and that the man had visited previously.

“They've been at the Masterton Police Station and certainly speaking to us and helping us with what's happened overnight,” he said.

Police are setting up tents tonight to protect areas of interest with the scene investigation set to continue tomorrow. Officers will remain at the scene overnight.

“What we have done is spoken to a lot of residents in the area as they've come down the road and we've spoken to immediate neighbours,” Miller said.

He didn’t share any further details about the man.

Earlier today, police said in an initial statement that the death was "unexplained".

People with information that could help the investigation have been asked to contact 105, quoting event number P055115804.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

