Business
1News

Southland department store confirms closure

5 mins ago
Historic Southland department store H&J Smi.th has proposed to close its doors. (Source: Google Maps).

Historic Southland department store H&J Smi.th has proposed to close its doors. (Source: Google Maps).

More than 200 jobs could go with the confirmation Southland department store H & J Smith is shutting its doors.

The stores in Invercargill, Queenstown (Remarkables Park) and Gore will be closing in November.

"We know this is difficult news for our staff and community. Supporting our team through this challenging time remains our top priority. With this in mind, we will close the store tomorrow to give our team the space and time to absorb the news," H & J Smith chief executive John Green said.

It is talking with "several interested parties" over continuing its school uniforms and specialist lingerie fitting services.

"We know these services are vital to our customers and community. Finding a solution for both has been a priority for us, and I am pleased to confirm we will soon make an announcement regarding the future of these services," Green said.

Green said its Invercargill store requires significant earthquake remediation and there was no update on the future of the site.

"Our priority has been our people and determining the future of the business. It's only now that it's appropriate for us to discuss potential uses for the building and site. We feel very strongly, however, that the community has an opportunity to assist in the creation of new vision for this space," group managing director Jason Smith said.

Several H&J Smith stores were closed in 2020 due to "supplier constraints, Covid-19 and restraint on reinvestment". They included stores in Dunedin, Mosgiel, Balclutha and Te Anau.

Mitre10 MEGA Invercargill, Mitre10 MEGA Queenstown and Laser Electrical were unaffected.

New ZealandSouthlandEmploymentBusinessEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ruapehu ski season to go ahead this winter with Govt support

Ruapehu ski season to go ahead this winter with Govt support

Liquidators of the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts have secured millions from the Government to keep its fields operating this season.

3:57pm

3:43

Under new management: NZ's oldest pub to be sold after 15 years

Under new management: NZ's oldest pub to be sold after 15 years

The Moutere Inn has been owned by David Watson and Andrew Cole for the last 15 years.

3:51pm

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

1:30pm

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

Sun, Jun 25

10:16

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins trading exports against diplomacy in China

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins trading exports against diplomacy in China

Sun, Jun 25

3:50

Free inner-city parking extended to encourage shoppers

Free inner-city parking extended to encourage shoppers

Sat, Jun 24

More Stories

'Crossed the line' - ref Ben O'Keeffe on Super Rugby final abuse

'Crossed the line' - ref Ben O'Keeffe on Super Rugby final abuse

Experienced official O'Keeffe says he is concerned about where rugby is going after copping online abuse and threats after Crusaders victory.

4:30pm

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3700 metres below sea at the Titanic'."

1:13pm

Ruapehu ski season to go ahead this winter with Govt support

Ruapehu ski season to go ahead this winter with Govt support

3:57pm

Michael Bublé has Kiwi music duo sing at show after chance meeting

Michael Bublé has Kiwi music duo sing at show after chance meeting

4:29pm

'Decrepit': ACT lampoons use of back-up plane for PM's China trip

'Decrepit': ACT lampoons use of back-up plane for PM's China trip

3:09pm

Super Rugby final referee suffers social media abuse, threats

Super Rugby final referee suffers social media abuse, threats

Sun, Jun 25

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

17 mins ago

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

6:01pm

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

5:41pm

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

0:24

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

5:05pm

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

4:53pm

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer

2:24

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer
1
2
3
4
5
6