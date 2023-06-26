Southland department store confirms closure

More than 200 jobs could go with the confirmation Southland department store H & J Smith is shutting its doors.

The stores in Invercargill, Queenstown (Remarkables Park) and Gore will be closing in November.

"We know this is difficult news for our staff and community. Supporting our team through this challenging time remains our top priority. With this in mind, we will close the store tomorrow to give our team the space and time to absorb the news," H & J Smith chief executive John Green said.

It is talking with "several interested parties" over continuing its school uniforms and specialist lingerie fitting services.

"We know these services are vital to our customers and community. Finding a solution for both has been a priority for us, and I am pleased to confirm we will soon make an announcement regarding the future of these services," Green said.

Green said its Invercargill store requires significant earthquake remediation and there was no update on the future of the site.

"Our priority has been our people and determining the future of the business. It's only now that it's appropriate for us to discuss potential uses for the building and site. We feel very strongly, however, that the community has an opportunity to assist in the creation of new vision for this space," group managing director Jason Smith said.

Several H&J Smith stores were closed in 2020 due to "supplier constraints, Covid-19 and restraint on reinvestment". They included stores in Dunedin, Mosgiel, Balclutha and Te Anau.

Mitre10 MEGA Invercargill, Mitre10 MEGA Queenstown and Laser Electrical were unaffected.