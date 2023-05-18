Historic Kiwi department store H&J Smith proposes to close its doors

Historic Southland department store H&J Smith has proposed to close its doors.

Managing director Jason Smith said in a statement this morning that the traditional department store model has "evolved".

"The marketplace is evolving once again and it's moving away from the traditional Department Store model.

"So, with an eye to the future, we believe it is time for H&J Smith to evolve once again."

Smith said significant shifts have seen "systemic changes" in the retail sector in New Zealand and around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shopping preferences, supply chain issues, supplier access and procurement, and ongoing reinvestment requirements have all had a significant impact and will continue to make it more difficult for independent retailers to operate."

He said the decision to propose calling time on the department store has not been taken lightly, but the company has "always" reflected the needs of the community.

"Now we feel it is time for the community to create a new vision for what this building and site can be moving forward, potentially as part of the current rejuvenation of Invercargill's city centre."

1News understands around 220 jobs could be on the line.

Several H&J Smith stores were closed in 2020 due to "supplier constraints, Covid-19 and restraint on reinvestment". They included stores in Dunedin, Mosgiel, Balclutha and Te Anau.