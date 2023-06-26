New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Roads remain closed after Tairāwhiti, Coromandel storm damage

7:40am
Slips caused damage to the road at Otoko, northwest of Gisborne, on 25 June.

Slips caused damage to the road at Otoko, northwest of Gisborne, on 25 June. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

State Highway 2 north of Gisborne will remain closed until at least Friday June 30 as further movement at Mātāwai and Ormond has made it unsafe for road users and unsuitable for heavy vehicles.

Damian McPherson lives on a farm in Te Karaka and said there had been a lot of slumps and slips in the hill country.

He said the farms at Hangaroa and Tiniroto had slips like he had never seen before.

"I'm quite lucky compared to a lot of those guys up there. I feel so sorry for them.

"It's a real kick in the guts when that sort of thing happens. Just when you think you got your head above the water and boom, it comes again.

McPherson said there had been challenge after challenge since Cyclone Gabrielle hit the area in February.

"This time the weather is a lot colder and you don't get the sunlight for as long. I think we're going to be wet for a lot longer this time after these floods.

"We're going to have a lot more damage and slips on the hills if this carries on because everything is just getting so heavy and wet.

"Every drop of rain we get there's more weight on those hills and it's just pulling it down into the gullies."

Waka Kotahi regional maintenance and operations manager Jaclyn Hankin said the freight industry relied heavily on SH2 to connect Tai Rāwhiti to the upper North Island

"We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get the road to a point where another escorted convoy is possible," Hankin said.

Mainfreight country manager Carl George said there would be hours added to the journey in and out of Gisborne, with trucks from the north having to go via the Napier-Taupō Road, which had also been damaged.

The company would prioritise getting essential supplies in and out, including food, he said.

That included several trucks a day to restock supermarkets and to take produce out of the region to market.

The roading problems felt "never ending" and the company would make sure its Gisborne team was ok, he said

"We'll just keep doing what we do. We're pretty good at making sure we keep our network open," George said.

"We're dictated to by weather and roading but our guys will get around that."

Road woes continue on Coromandel Peninsula

Meanwhile on the Coromandel Peninsula, Waka Kotahi was working to clear slips that blocked State Highway 25 in a weekend of havoc on the area's roads.

Five motorists were trapped at Ruamahunga and Waiomu on Saturday night.

The road had reopened under stop-go traffic management.

State Highway 25A remained closed with the road collapsed after the North Island's major storm in late January 2023.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt said the slips were making it difficult for people to get to the shops, to work and to medical appointments.

Salt planned to meet with MP Carmel Sepuloni about cyclone recovery.

He said there was no doubt stabilisation work was needed and added that 50 points along SH25 had been identified as in urgent need of repair.

He said 115 sites on the local networks had also been labelled as needing work.

Motorists are advised to delay journeys in the area if the weather is bad as the road conditions remained poor.

By Emma Stanford of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborneHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

Fans allegedly threatened with machete after Super Rugby final in Hamilton

Three youths have been arrested after a spate of aggravated robberies in the city last night.

Sun, Jun 25

Tairāwhiti remains in a state of local emergency as heavy rain sets in

Tairāwhiti remains in a state of local emergency as heavy rain sets in

The region is under a red heavy rain warning, with 40 roads closed and dozens of families having sheltered in evacuation centres overnight.

Sat, Jun 24

4:12

SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region

SH2, SH35 closed near Gisborne as floods strike region

Sat, Jun 24

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kinleith

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kinleith

Sat, Jun 24

Some Aucklanders still in limbo months after devastating floods

Some Aucklanders still in limbo months after devastating floods

Sat, Jun 24

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Fri, Jun 23

5:27

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Human remains found in mountain area where actor disappeared

Human remains found in mountain area where actor disappeared

18 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal sex of baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal sex of baby

20 mins ago

Texas airport worker dies after being sucked into jet engine

Texas airport worker dies after being sucked into jet engine

32 mins ago

Woman who thought she was being kidnapped shoots Uber driver

Woman who thought she was being kidnapped shoots Uber driver

45 mins ago

Elton John takes stage at Glastonbury for 'emotional' last UK show

Elton John takes stage at Glastonbury for 'emotional' last UK show

9:40am

Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan Great Expectations spin-off show

Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan Great Expectations spin-off show
1
2
3
4
5
6