Tairāwhiti residents despair over latest deluge to the region

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
29 mins ago

Civil Defence in Tairāwhiti say there's havoc and extensive damage after its latest big deluge.

The state of emergency has now lifted and weather warnings downgraded but fatigue is high as yet another clean-up gets underway with communities cut-off again.

1News visited the Hangaroa district an hour inland from Gisborne.

The Hain family of four were out assessing the roading damage today. A huge slip now covers a vital link connecting families to Gisborne.

Sheep and beef farmer Sam Hain said they have over a thousand slips on their farm.

“It just keeps on going and it's kind of like the whole region – it’s just sodden.

“There is so much work being done and that's been ruined again and again…there's going to be a few people that struggle to see past it,” he said.

“We all want to get out quick and get the roads open quickly but I think it's going to be a slow process fixing them because the rain keeps on coming.”

More than 80 roads are closed or restricted in the latest weather event.

The Bushy Knoll temporary bridge had recently been installed post Cyclone Gabrielle, however it has sustained significant damage from the recent downpour.

The damaged bridge was a lifeline for many but it’s now cutting rural communities off again.

Pehiri resident Jess Evans said she’s glad some of the bridge is still intact.

“It's just surreal, you just expect it to happen now, the rain on the roof is not a nice feeling anymore.”

