More details emerge of Auckland flood victim's tragic death

More details have emerged about the tragic circumstances that led to the death of a man during Auckland's devastating January floods.

Daniel Miller, 34, was checking up on neighbours during the unprecedented deluge when he took a wrong step and plunged into the city’s underground pipe network.

His body was swept away and ended up in a culvert on Target Road in Wairau Valley.

Miller's final moments were captured during a live stream and watched by his father and his friend, who were both devastated by the tragedy.

The 34-year-old's father, Steve Miller, told Marae that the video haunted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I went to bed, it kept looping over in my head."

Tony Hudson, Daniel’s friend, said: “It happens right on camera. He was live... One wrong step and he was gone. My gut sank."

Hudson said he noticed many manholes popping up from the water during the floods, but he did not think they could be so dangerous.

He urged the authorities to put more signs and safety measures around the manholes, especially in flood-prone areas.

“We need to have more awareness, like signs, especially around where it floods, they shouldn’t be able to just unlock and float away like that."

Auckland Council's Andy Chin said manholes give council staff access to the stormwater system, but sometimes their lids can come off due to heavy rain or blockages. Some manholes in flood-prone areas are fitted with hinges or safety nets to prevent accidents.

“We’re also looking to improve the capacity of the stormwater system in some places to reduce the likelihood, but the whole design approach that we take is one of progressively reduce the risk to the community,” he said.