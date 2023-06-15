New commentary style to make FIFA World Cup more accessible

A new form of sports commentary is being introduced at the FIFA Women's World Cup — hoping to make the game accessible for all.

Audio descriptive commentary gives blind and partially sighted fans the ability to enjoy all the action and soak up the atmosphere.

A group of volunteers have been put through intense training and are ready for kick-off.

Breakfast spoke to one volunteer Nikhil Bhana to talk about why his role is so important.

"Our job as audio descriptor commentators is to allow people who have sight impairments, or are partially blind or fully blind to be able to see the game through their ears," he said.

The style of commentary is vastly different to the type seen on TV or on the radio — not worrying about player names and quickly giving details.

"Where's the ball? What can you see, and what do you know," Bhana said.

He said that showing effort and creating an exciting atmosphere for those listening is the most important thing.

Watch the video above to see Bhana give a demonstration of his commentary style.