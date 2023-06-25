New Zealand
Police appeal for witnesses after man found injured on Wairarapa's SH2

By Kate Nicol-Williams, 1News Reporter
7:17pm
A young man is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle just north of Greytown in Wairarapa.

Wairarapa area commander, Inspector Scott Miller, says the man is in his early twenties and was wearing Greytown Football Club clothing when he appeared to have been hit by a vehicle on the 70km/h stretch of State Highway 2, just north of Greytown.

“At about 5 o'clock this morning, we believe they have walked through the Greytown area and have come into the northern part of Greytown on the 70 kilometre area.

“At that point they have been struck by a vehicle and that vehicle has kept going, has not stopped,” Miller said.

Police want to talk to anyone who saw the man walking early this morning and anyone that saw the man being struck.

“We'd certainly like to speak to them, we have three or four witnesses at the moment that are speaking to police,” Miller said.

“Police or Crimestoppers but certainly a police direct report to us would be fantastic, thank you.”

The man was airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition but is now in a stable condition.

He’s undergone surgery and scans this afternoon.

“We are hoping they might be improving which is fantastic,” Miller said.

Greytown Football Club committee member Tim Stevenson said the club is “pretty devastated” about what’s happened to a fellow member.

Stevenson says the injured man is also a committee member and a close friend of his.

“We support the police call for any information about what’s happened.

“We would love any information to help get to the bottom of this, that would be greatly appreciated,” he told 1News.

"Greytown Football Club is wishing for all the best for their member," he said.

“Our small community is pretty devastated by what’s happened.”


