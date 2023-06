One person has died after a "serious" single-vehicle crash in Kinleith, Waikato, overnight.

Police said they were called to Smythe Road around 7.50pm yesterday.

Hato Hone St John also responded, sending two ambulances and a helicopter to the scene.

One person died at the scene of the crash.

Another was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition, and a third was treated at the scene in a moderate condition.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.