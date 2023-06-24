Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

Relive 1News' live updates of tonight's Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and Crusaders from Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

FT: CHI 20-25 CRU

So that's it. Scott Robertson finishes a seven-time champion with one of his best, Richie Mo'unga, getting the last word in.

A thrilling final but the Chiefs will know discipline really hurt them tonight and even one of their skipper's were a culprit. Three yellow cards against the Crusaders is asking for trouble and yet somehow they still were right in it to the end.

A heart-breaking finish for the likes of Retallick and Weber but that's how it goes sometimes.

80min: CHI 20-25 CRU

CRU THREE! Mo'unga, perhaps poetically, gets the last say in his final game and that's the match.

Robertson's dynasty remains undefeated.

79min: CHI 20-22 CRU

Crusaders defence relentlessly pushes the Chiefs back and what started 10m inside the Crusaders' half is now on the Chiefs' 22 as they try to find a winner. It comes wide to Narawa but even he is shut down. Back to the middle of the field. The red and black wall standing firm. One more hit up and the CRUSADERS WIN A PENALTY! THAT WILL DO IT!

77min: CHI 20-22 CRU

CHI NO THREE! McKenzie doesn't have the legs as he falls about 5m short. Tough kick. Wet night, the air is heavy. Crusaders clear and the Chiefs have a lineout 10m inside the Crusaders' half.

76min: CHI 20-22 CRU

For all the marbles?!?! Crusaders are penalised after the restart just inside the Chiefs' half and McKenzie immediately calls for the tee! It'll be about 55m...

74min: CHI 20-22 CRU

CRU TRY! The maul is too powerful this time and Taylor flops over for another try. Mo'unga with a deafening crowd around him but he's on song from near the left sideline this time. What a clutch kick!

Crusaders in front!

72min: CHI 20-15 CRU

CHI YELLOW! SAM CANE IS IN THE BIN! Chiefs hold the maul again so the Crusaders go left. It's stopped a metre short. Crusaders want to move it but Cane is in there and O'Keefe has him offside playing at it. The discipline is too much and their skipper is punished.

71min: CHI 20-15 CRU

The maul is set but it goes nowhere. Taylor goes himself but is stopped a metre short. Fainga'anuku goes and he's stopped but gets the penalty advantage for offside. Crusaders keep trying but eventually the ball is held up so we go back for the penalty. Crusaders to the corner once more...

69min: CHI 20-15 CRU

Chiefs hold the ball and look to break the line with the forwards and it stays on the Crusaders' 22 for 10 phases. They're trying to get a penalty but nothing comes from it and the Crusaders get a turnover! Heinz with a box kick, McKenzie takes it, runs it back and is hit hard by Fainga'anuku leading to a turnover. Crusaders look to run now from their own half. It comes left with numbers. Fainga'anuku taken down 10m inside the Chiefs' half. Back to the right. They're still rumbling forward. Fainga'anuku again takes it to the Chiefs' 22. Whitelock with a run and he gets the penalty! Tackler didn't release. EXHAUSTING few minutes there but this is where Championships are won and lost.

Crusaders kick for the corner once more. Lineout 5m from the Chiefs line. This could be the moment.

64min: CHI 20-15 CRU

Another slick Crusaders move off their lineout and Jordan is in space on the right wing. Finally brought down 10m inside the Chiefs' half. Crusaders scramble to recycle the ball quick, bring it back to the left but the Chiefs have their tails up now and Taukei'aho with a huge shove at the next breakdown! Crusaders survive but that's sparked the Chiefs here and it's a penalty at the next ruck for the Chiefs! McKenzie finds touch and it's a lineout 25m from the Crusaders line.

61min: CHI 20-15 CRU

Chiefs win their lineout and rumble 10m inside the Crusaders' half. McKenzie chips one over the top, the Chiefs chase but there's a knock on and no advantage with it so we get a Crusaders scrum 15m inside their own half.

59min: CHI 20-15 CRU

THE CHIEFS HOLD THE LINE! Christie breaks early from the maul and is stopped inches short. The Crusaders throw themselves at the line but it becomes a giant pile of bodies and the ball is stuck in there so it's a goal line dropout!

McKenzie kicks, the Chiefs chase and they GET THE PENALTY AT THE BREAKDOWN! What a series of moments in this final!

58min: CHI 20-15 CRU

Crusaders' maul gets them another penalty and the Crusaders go to the corner again! They don't want the three points - they want the lead!

56min: CHI 20-15 CRU

CHI NO TRY! OH IT'S MAGIC FROM MCKENZIE! The throw goes over the top of the lineout and it lands in McKenzie's lap. He slices through the Crusaders defence. Links up with Narawa and Narawa shakes off Mo'unga to finish it. Hamilton erupts but the TMO comes in! They're checking if McKenzie is offside at the lineout and replays show he is well inside the 10m so it's no try!

To make matters worse, it's actually a penalty for the Crusaders back at the lineout and they use it to go down the other end of the field for their own chance at a try!

55min: CHI 20-15 CRU

It's a bit ugly as the Chiefs lose some metres off two big hits from Barrett but his hard work is undone by a penalty at the breakdown for a Crusaders teammate going off his feet. McKenzie kicks it to halfway.

53min: CHI 20-15 CRU

Welcome to the game, Finau! The new All Black smokes a Crusader and gets a turnover! McKenzie kicks behind the Crusaders again but Fainga'anuku gets back and has a great clear. Chiefs lineout just inside their own half.

52min: CHI 20-15 CRU

It's a tactical kicking duel as both sides look for the territory but eventually the Crusaders win it emphatically as the Chiefs kick it out on the full! Crusaders waltz up field for a lineout 10m inside the Chiefs' half again.

50min: CHI 20-15 CRU

McKenzie clears the restart. Crusaders lineout 10m inside the Chiefs' half but Taylor's throw isn't straight! Lineouts are a real issue right now and the cowbells are ringing again!

Chiefs scrum near halfway.

48min: CHI 20-15 CRU

CHI THREE! IT'S ALL HAPPENING NOW! Barrett steals the ball at the lineout, allowing the Crusaders to clear. But the Chiefs run it back and Narawa dances through the chaos back into the Crusaders' half. The ball comes back to the left with Sowakula smashing into the defence. The Crusaders aren't set and they are penalised for being offside! It's right in front from 25m out and McKenzie slots it!

46min: CHI 17-15 CRU

No mucking around from the Chiefs and McKenzie clears. Taylor with a shocker at the ensuing lineout as he overthrows and Jacobson takes it in. Chiefs on the counter-attack and it comes to who else but Stevenson. He kicks ahead and the Crusaders are lucky they didn't get the bounce. But it's still a good enough kick that the Chiefs get to the breakdown with numbers and earn a penalty! McKenzie kicks for the sideline and they get a lineout on the Crusaders' 22.

44min: CHI 17-15 CRU

CHI TRY! Chiefs go right from the scrum. McKenzie to Nankivell who gives a short ball back inside to Stevenson and Stevenson is in space! He feeds a pinpoint pass to Narawa back to the right wing and he's in untouched in corner! Superb!

McKenzie gets the extras and the Chiefs are in front!

42min: CHI 10-15 CRU

Crusaders clear off the kickoff and Chiefs run it back. They aren't making any metres on halfway so McKenzie puts one up with Stevenson chasing but Mo'unga secures it. Crusaders look for quick ball and attack from near the ruck but there's a knock on! They were clear if the ball sticks but instead it's a Chiefs scrum just inside the Crusaders half.

40min: CHI 10-15 CRU

McKenzie gets us going again in Hamilton.

HT: CHI 10-15 CRU

Brodie Retallick goes into contact. (Source: Photosport)

That's halftime here in Hamilton and the Crusaders are in front. Rightly so - they've had the better discipline but the Chiefs have done incredibly well to stay in it despite being down a man for half of the match so far. They know their discipline at the breakdown is the issue right now so if they fix that, we should be in for another 40 minutes of thrilling rugby.

For the Crusaders, they've kept it simple. They're physical up front, looking for territory with the boot and making the Chiefs pay when the moments present themselves.

Player-wise, Stevenson has once again been a standout for the Chiefs while Whitelock has been busy at the lineouts and breakdown for the Crusaders.

Stay with us, we'll be back shortly for the second half!

40min: CHI 10-15 CRU

CRU NO THREE! Nope. It's the Crusaders with the last chance for points! Chiefs overthrow their lineout, Crusaders recover at take it to halfway. Chiefs scrambling to get back and are again penalised at the breakdown as they do it. Fihaki steps up with the tee with the 50m kick but he's just short with the attempt.

38min: CHI 10-15 CRU

Chiefs maybe with one last attacking chance as a rare Crusaders blunder results in a kick out on the full! Chiefs lineout around 30m from the Crusaders' line.

37min: CHI 10-15 CRU

CRU TRY! Slick from the Crusaders! Backline move off the lineout puts Fainga'anuku in space on the left wing. He's brought down 5m from the line, it's recycled quickly, comes back to the right and the Chiefs aren't settled so Mo'unga goes over to score.

The Crusaders and scoring just before halftime - it's like salt and pepper with how often they go together.

34min: CHI 10-8 CRU

Crusaders with a good attacking phase sparked by Jordan although there's a pretty obvious forward pass that is missed amongst it. Crowd isn't happy. But their boys keep their cool, defend well, and the Crusaders' kick is well-read. Chiefs clear so we have another lineout on halfway.

32min: CHI 10-8 CRU

CHI NO THREE! McKenzie from 40ish metres out near the left sideline. He hooks it to the left. He chewed up some of Jacobson's time in the sin bin though so that's a small win. Crusaders to restart with a dropout on their 22.

31min: CHI 10-8 CRU

Crusaders try to go high off the restart but it costs them! Chiefs recover it just inside the Crusaders' half and look to attack but the Crusaders slow it down and the arm goes out again! No advantage so we're coming back for that penalty.

29min: CHI 10-8 CRU

CRU TRY! Textbook from the Crusaders. They win the lineout, they set the maul and Taylor sits at the back until he's over the line to plop the ball down. Mo'unga absolutely shanks the extras as the cowbells are deafening and the crowd are delighted with their efforts... and Mo'unga's.

Codie Taylor scores for the Crusaders against the Chiefs. (Source: Photosport)

Chiefs still in front!

27min: CHI 10-3 CRU

CHI YELLOW! The discipline costs the Chiefs! Jacobson is deemed to be not holding his bodyweight at the breakdown and O'Keefe has had enough. He tells Cane he warned him and now they're back down to 14. Crusaders with a huge chance to respond.

26min: CHI 10-3 CRU

Crusaders immediately with a chance to respond as Chiefs get pinged for a high tackle shortly after clearing. Crusaders go to the corner again but it's an average kick from Mo'unga. Lineout will be 20ish metres from the Chiefs' line.

In other news, McLeod has failed his HIA - his night is over. Fihaki on the wing replacing him.

24min: CHI 10-3 CRU

CHI TRY! SUPERB FROM THE CHIEFS! Mo'unga chips one over the top but Stevenson reads it well and heaves it down field. Jordan gets back to it and looks to run but he goes straight into a MASSIVE hit from Jacobson and it's a turnover! Chiefs are quick on it, counter-attacking to the right from 40m out. Narawa shimmies through a couple, Taukei'aho carries it on and then the ball comes back left. It gets to Stevenson, he spies the hole on the 22 and SLICES through to score. OF COURSE it's Shaun Stevenson!

McKenzie with the extras and the cowbells are ringing!

Shaun Stevenson goes in to score for the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific final. (Source: Photosport)

20min: CHI 3-3 CRU

No mucking around from the Chiefs off the restart. They clear and it's a Crusaders lineout 10m inside the Chiefs' half. Lienert-Brown back on the field!

19min: CHI 3-3 CRU

CHI THREE! STRONG run from Narawa off the scrum and the Chiefs rumble towards the Crusaders' 22! First string of phases for them and they make positive metres before the arm goes out! No advantage so we bring it back for the easy three in front and the smiling assassin slots it with ease.

All tied up and given how under the pump the Chiefs have been so far, that is an impressive scoreline.

16min: CHI 0-3 CRU

Bit of chaos as both sides struggle to control the ball and that eventually leads to another Chiefs scrum - now 35m from the Crusaders' line and towards the right sideline.

14min: CHI 0-3 CRU

Slight reprieve for the Chiefs as the Crusaders lose the ball off the lineout. Chiefs clear and give the Crusaders a lineout on halfway where there's ANOTHER handling error off a big hit from Cane! No advantage so we have a Chiefs scrum on halfway.

In some other good news for the Chiefs as well, it's confirmed Lienert-Brown's send off will stay as a yellow card! Six minutes until he's back...

In less-positive news for the Crusaders, McLeod is off for an HIA.

13min: CHI 0-3 CRU

ANOTHER Crusaders penalty as the Chiefs are pinged at the ruck again. That's an early penalty count of 5-0 in favour of the Crusaders here and as I write it, the Chiefs give up another one and O'Keefe has a word with Cane to say enough is enough.

When play starts again, it'll be a Crusaders lineout 20m from the Chiefs line.

11min: CHI 0-3 CRU

Another kicking duel after Lienert-Brown's send off and McKenzie comes out on top, finding touch 10m inside the Crusaders' half.

9min: CHI 0-3 CRU

CHI YELLOW! Here we go. On the restart, Lienert-Brown gives chase as McLeod takes the catch and it's ugly! Crusaders clear but O'Keefe calls in the TMO for another look here and replays show it's head-on-head contact with not a lot mitigating it so off he goes and it'll be reviewed further. If it's upgraded to a red, that'll be Lienert-Brown's night over and he will be replaceable after 20 minutes. If it stays as a yellow, he'll be back in 10.

8min: CHI 0-3 CRU

CRU THREE! Crusaders earn their third penalty of the attack and this time they take the three on off. Mo'unga from right in front - never in doubt. First blood to the visitors and the crowd isn't happy with O'Keefe's calls so far!

7min: CHI 0-0 CRU

First penalty of the night and it's in favour of the Crusaders! Tackler not rolling away so the whistle goes. Crusaders turn down the long three points on offer and kick for the corner. They get the lineout 15m out and immediately from there earn another advantage as the Chiefs attack their drive from the side. No advantage there so it's another penalty and this time they turn down the much more favourable three for a kick for the corner. BIG moment this!

5min: CHI 0-0 CRU

Crusaders go to the air again off their third lineout already and the Chiefs feel they're in good enough position to work with it. But the Crusaders defence shuts down their attacks near halfway so McKenzie goes to the boot. There's some kicks traded and eventually the Chiefs find touch again on halfway.

3min: CHI 0-0 CRU

WHAT A START FROM STEVENSON! Crusaders again kick off the lineout and they find space as the ball bounces into the Chiefs' 22. Stevenson getting back to it but sees Mo'unga coming, steps inside the Crusaders No.10 and kicks a mighty boot. He finds touch with it eventually and it puts the Crusaders on their 22! If anyone was wondering if his ABs omission was going to hurt his play, there's an early answer!

2min: CHI 0-0 CRU

Crusaders make the odd call off the lineout to put a ball up high and it's falling for Narawa. He soars and is contested by Jordan but makes the catch and calls the mark. That's a free kick and he uses it to find touch with a good clearance. Crusaders with another lineout but this one is 15m inside their half.

1min: CHI 0-0 CRU

The Chiefs take the kickoff and go just outside their 22. It's sloppy coming back and that's early pressure! Chiefs manage to hold on and McKenzie clears but early attacking chance for the Crusaders - lineout 30m from the Chiefs' line.

7:05pm: Kickoff!

Referee Ben O'Keefe blows his whistle, Richie Mo'unga puts the ball up and we are underway in Hamilton!

7:04pm:

Dane Moeke performs the national anthem. Nice rendition that brings all the pregame action to a close. We're moments away from kickoff!

7:00pm:

The teams are on the pitch! A bit of booing for the Crusaders who are out first but here come the Chiefs and it is DEAFENING! This crowd are here for their Chiefs and they want to see some history!

6:55pm:

The teams head to the sheds with around 10 minutes until kickoff and the Chiefs are sent off to a chorus of cowbells. It's a sold out stadium for tonight's final and it's certainly sounding like it as we and 25,000 at Waikato Stadium near game time!

6:45pm: Whitelock gets his swansong

There's been plenty of chat this week around whether Sam Whitelock would line up for the Crusaders tonight in what will be his final game for the club with his troublesome Achilles keeping him on the sidelines in recent weeks.

He passed the first checkpoint in getting named earlier this week but still needed to pass one final fitness test tonight. 1News understands he's done just that and looks set to take his place in tonight's final.

Ian Foster will be watching with plenty of interest, and maybe some apprehension.

6:40pm: One-on-one with Razor

Can't wait for the game to start? Chew up some time watching our exclusive one-on-one with departing Crusaders coach Scott Robertson from earlier this week by Jordan Oppert. A superb chat with the future All Blacks coach that'll bring a tear to even the toughest red and blacks support. You can watch the full interview below or read about it here.

6:35pm: Conditions

There were concerns this week about another wet one in Hamilton after last week's tough conditions for the semi-final against the Brumbies but we have a clear albeit slightly cool night at Waikato Stadium.

Here's hoping the rain - which has been around the past 24 hours - stays away and these two stellar squads get a chance to shine.

There is still a bit of wet underfoot though so expect plenty of big hits and action from the forwards.

6:30pm: Preview

Damian McKenzie runs against the Crusaders. (Source: Photosport)

The clash of the Chiefs and Crusaders in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton on Saturday is both a title decider and finale, an ending and farewell for leading figures in both franchises.

Head coach Scott Robertson will attempt to lead the Crusaders to a seventh straight title before he steps down to await the beginning of his tenure as coach of the New Zealand All Blacks. Robertson also won four titles with the Crusaders as a player.

The veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock has been penciled in to the Crusaders’ starting lineup as he struggles with an Achilles tendon injury. Robertson has said he will give Whitelock until game-time to prove his fitness to make his 178th and final appearance for the Christchurch-based team. Whitelock will move to France after this year’s World Cup to play for Pau.

All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga also will make his last appearance for the Crusaders ahead of his post-World Cup departure for Japan.

The Chiefs also will be saying farewell to a stalwart on Saturday night. Lavishly-bearded loose-forward Pita Gus Sowakula is heading to France. He has been chosen in the Chiefs’ starting lineup ahead of new All Black Samipeni Finau as an acknowledgement of his service to the Chiefs over the last five years.

Those departures add a somber note to a final which already has many intriguing aspects. The Chiefs have lost only one match on their way to the final, though they faced tight struggles in their two playoff matches against the Queensland Reds and the Canberra-based Brumbies.

The Crusaders lost four matches during the regular season, including two against the Chiefs. But they have come into their own in the playoffs — as they so often do — posting substantial wins over the Fijian Drua and Auckland-based Blues.

The playoffs are the Crusaders’ happy place; they have been in their current situation so often, they know the routine of finals week by heart.

“It never gets old,” Robertson said. “These weeks are special and in your own way you make it special.

“It’s a one-off game. You prepare with the deepest prep and you’ve got to enjoy it. You’re walking into a pressure environment, and the Crusaders love these moments.”

For the Chiefs, it’s their first finals week since 2013 when they won the second of their two Super Rugby titles. They have the privilege of hosting the final after finishing in top spot in the regular season and they will play in a sold-out stadium, probably in wet conditions.

Chiefs fans clatter cowbells as a sign of support for their team and a reference to their region’s dairy farming heritage. The sound often is an irritant to visiting teams, something the Chiefs are happy to exploit.

“The cowbells won’t be the difference but they will certainly make a difference,” head coach Clayton McMillan said. “It’s not a pleasant experience going down to Christchurch in the middle of winter and being on the end of their parochialism.

“But I’ve also experienced what it’s like here when the cowbells are ringing and 25,000 people are vocal getting behind the team. We’re going to need them in their colors, loud and proud and making sure the opposition understands that they’re a long way away from home and it’s our backyard.”

The Crusaders once again seem to be heading into the final with a full sail, carried along strongly on the winds of form and confidence which picked up during the first two playoff rounds.

But the Chiefs have shown that they won’t be blown over at home. Far from seeing their narrow wins over the Reds and Brumbies as a sign of weakness, they see it as a perfect preparation for the final which typically will be tight. The Chiefs were the best defensive team during the regular season and they showed against the Brumbies that their defense is tough to breach.

“We think we can beat them and it certainly helps being at home,” McMillan said. “But you just have to respect the Crusaders’ legacy. They know how to turn up at this time of year.

"We know what’s coming so it should be a humdinger.”

6:25pm: Teams

Damian McKenzie and Richie Mo'unga after the Chiefs' victory over the Crusaders in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Chiefs: 15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Emoni Narawa, 13 Alex Nankivell, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (cc), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane (cc), 6 Pita Gus Sowakula, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 George Dyer, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Aidan Ross

Replacements: 16 Tyrone Thompson, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 John Ryan, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Samipeni Finau, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Rameka Poihipi

Crusaders: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Dallas McLeod, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitch Drummond, 8 Christian Lio-Willie, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Sione Havili Talitui, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 3 Oli Jager, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 18 Reuben O’Neill, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Dom Gardiner, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Fergus Burke, 23 Chay Fihaki