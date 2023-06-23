Rugby
Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
4:00pm
Scott Robertson.

Scott Robertson. (Source: Photosport)

Scott Robertson is a man of routine. Most mornings he's up with the sun, surfing at Sumner Beach and letting the new day wash over him much like the waves.

"It's important for me to start the morning doing something I love," he told 1News. "This is where I think and get my life balance, really.

"It just makes me happy."

Growing up in Mount Maunganui, he's always been drawn to the sea, so residing in the seaside suburb of Sumner is appropriate.

It's also where he found his passion for coaching.

"As soon as I knew Sumner was a Div 2 side that had never been in Div 1, I went, 'okay, there's my challenge'," he said.

"I thought, 'that's the skills I need and require to take me up to any level'."

He'd go on to coach Canterbury, the New Zealand under 20s and then the Crusaders - three teams he's played for himself - and in the process, became the most successful Super Rugby coach of all time.

His key to success?

"I believe I'm a good selector - of coaching staff and players.

"But the connection to align and unite people is what I love doing and I think it's the consistency to my success."

'I'm proud of being a Crusader'

An emotional Scott Robertson spoke to 1News ahead of this weekend's final.

An emotional Scott Robertson spoke to 1News ahead of this weekend's final. (Source: 1News)

For 23 years, Robertson has been turning up to Rugby Park - both in a playing and coaching capacity. But only this week has he allowed himself to reflect.

"I'm proud of being a Crusader, yeah, I am," said a visibly emotional Robertson.

"I feel like I've left a bit of myself. They've given me a lot... so yeah," he added.

It's not just the titles or records he's talking about, either.

"Have coffee with Richie (Mo'unga) and checking with Sam (Whitelock) - savouring all those last little moments with people that you love."

Looking back on the moments of history he's created in a red and black dynasty, there's one that stands out to him - his first title at the helm.

It was 2017 and the Crusaders were in South Africa in front of a 62,000 strong crowd, looking to win their first title in nine seasons - a drought that seems almost unbelievable today.

The Crusaders celebrate after winning the 2017 Super Rugby final.

The Crusaders celebrate after winning the 2017 Super Rugby final. (Source: Photosport)

A strong start, a Kwagga Smith red card before halftime and some exhaustive defence to finish the match saw the Crusaders claim a 25-17 win, which started a streak of another kind.

"Jo-Burg, Ellis Park... it set it up," Robertson grinned.

"It set the rest of them up."

It also taught them what it takes to win away from home - something they've drawn on again, ahead of Saturday's trip to Hamilton to face the Chiefs.

"It was a Lions side back then packed with Springboks, same with the Chiefs this weekend full of All Blacks.

"It's what you play, you've got to perform wherever you pay, this is what the Crusaders do and why we love playing."

Leaving a legacy

Scott Robertson celebrates with the Crusaders after the 2017 Super Rugby Final.

Scott Robertson celebrates with the Crusaders after the 2017 Super Rugby Final. (Source: Photosport)

As part of his reflections, Robertson also paid tribute to his mentors - who just so happen to be some of the games' greats.

"I look at the Robbie Deans' and Wayne Smiths as a big part of my life and now that players can see I'm a big part of their life - that's what legacy is," said Robertson.

"I've set it up so the next coach can come in, with a great group of men, great staff, great organisation - a championship-winning team just as much off the field as on it."

He's carrying that mindset with him into his next job with the All Blacks too, taking assistant coach Scott Hansen with him to the next level - a necessary move for both of them, Robertson joked.

"I need Scottie Hansen and he needs me too, we need each other," he grinned.

"It's just his detail, his work ethic, relationships with players - he's got a nice edge about him I can soften and we balance each other well.

"He is some coach and a really good mate and we want to go out on a high note before we head off and coach the All Blacks which is something we both dreamt off."

Scott Hansen and Scott Robertson.

Scott Hansen and Scott Robertson. (Source: Photosport)

He also paid special thanks to his family, his wife Jane and three children, who are his biggest supporters.

"I met Jane (his wife) when I first moved to Canterbury. We've had great times and success and made so many friends we hold dearly and we're both thankful for that.

"And our three young boys have grown up in such a positive environment seeing Dad doing something he loves... that's special."

Special, but also in some ways, routine.

Watch 1News at 6pm tonight for more of Jordan Oppert's one-on-one with Scott Robertson.

RugbyCrusaders

Sun, Mar 12

