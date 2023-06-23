Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

The Head Hunters are being targeted as part of search warrants in West Auckland's Henderson this morning.

Police said Operation Cobalt staff were being assisted by the armed defenders squad to execute search warrants at properties on View Rd and Cranwell St.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said "numerous" properties were being searched this morning in relation to gang activity.

"Today's action by Operation Cobalt is in relation to ongoing investigations into unlawful activity by Head Hunter Gang members," he said.

Williams said there will be checkpoints conducted around the area.

"These checkpoints are moving and will be set up across different locations, alongside other vehicle stops in the area," he said.

"We are letting the public know they will see an increased visibility of our staff, and we are reassuring them this is part of our action being taken today."

He said this morning's operation is ongoing and further information will be released once it is completed.