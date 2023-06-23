New Zealand
1News

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

8:29am

The Head Hunters are being targeted as part of search warrants in West Auckland's Henderson this morning.

Police said Operation Cobalt staff were being assisted by the armed defenders squad to execute search warrants at properties on View Rd and Cranwell St.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said "numerous" properties were being searched this morning in relation to gang activity.

"Today's action by Operation Cobalt is in relation to ongoing investigations into unlawful activity by Head Hunter Gang members," he said.

Williams said there will be checkpoints conducted around the area.

"These checkpoints are moving and will be set up across different locations, alongside other vehicle stops in the area," he said.

"We are letting the public know they will see an increased visibility of our staff, and we are reassuring them this is part of our action being taken today."

He said this morning's operation is ongoing and further information will be released once it is completed.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

The 48-year-old man has been remanded in custody until August 18.

48 mins ago

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Terrance Kiro is facing manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault charges over Linda Woods' death.

10:09am

Rangiora dismembering: Man denies murdering Richard Leman

Rangiora dismembering: Man denies murdering Richard Leman

10:08am

Auckland man arrested after allegedly setting fire to his home

Auckland man arrested after allegedly setting fire to his home

8:38am

0:37

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

8:32pm

2:21

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

Dozens of native trees 'cut and dumped' near Tongariro

5:32pm

4:19

More Stories

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Sat, Jun 17

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Analysis: Chiefs v Crusaders, a dream Super final that's too close to call

Analysis: Chiefs v Crusaders, a dream Super final that's too close to call

Sun, Jun 18

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

1:22

Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

25 mins ago

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

Musk throws down cage match gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts

32 mins ago

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

46 mins ago

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator'

48 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

Loafers Lodge fire: Name suppression continues for accused arsonist

10:09am

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted

Kaikohe manslaughter accused has name suppression lifted
1
2
3
4
5
6