Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Clues as to how the All Blacks will attack the World Cup and what one of their assistant coaches described as the “behemoths”, or huge beasts, that will be standing in front of them in France, can be seen in their Rugby Championship squad, and, to a large extent, the Crusaders.

The squad, announced on Sunday and to play as soon as July 8 against Argentina in Mendoza, has been filled with hard workers and those who routinely display a tough mentality.

Loose forwards Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu, overshadowed by their less heralded counterparts in the Blues’ semifinal humiliation by the Crusaders, are out. Men such as Chiefs’ pair Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau, are in.

The selectors have rewarded form but also toughness, which, reading between the lines, is why Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson hasn’t made it beyond being injury cover for Mark Telea. There remain concerns about Stevenson’s physicality and defence.

Don’t expect too much to change when the World Cup squad proper is named on August 7.

It will be trimmed by three to 33, and while injured Crusaders loose forwards Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace, a couple of men who fit the above descriptions to near perfection, may come into contention, Finau and Shannon Frizell may have done enough to hold their places. They also appear more durable than their rivals.

Caleb Clarke is one who appears vulnerable to the cut given his less than convincing recent form and the likelihood that the All Blacks won’t take another power wing alongside the irrepressible Leicester Fainga’anuku. A midfielder may also drop out, along with a lock.

It appears significant that the All Blacks have realised they must find something different to gain a physical edge in France.

The results of the past couple of years show they won’t be able to do it on size and strength alone – Ireland, France, England and South Africa will have bigger packs which are just as well drilled on the basics these days – and it’s here that forwards coach Jason Ryan gave an insight into the thinking of the coaches.

Two days after the Crusaders demolished the Blues by dominating the collisions with a strict adherence to a low body height combined with a relentless work ethic, Ryan said Super Rugby’s defending champions had opened the door on a strategy that is hard to combat.

“Our ball carry is going to be really important and our [ruck] clean,” he told Sky’s Breakdown show. “We know we can play at speed and have the skills.

The always tough Brodie Retallick charges ahead against the Brumbies for the Chiefs last weekend. (Source: Photosport)

“The ball carry, I think you probably saw that in a couple of games over the weekend. You get that height right at the breakdown and it’s hard for teams to stay with you and that’s what Ireland do a little bit.

“We’ve had some good conversations with Joe [Schmidt] around where we want to head with that. But you’ve got to win that set piece as well.”

It was former Ireland coach Schmidt who came up with the “behemoths” line to describe some Northern Hemisphere players. Later, he described the World Cup as potentially “intimidating” and “scary”.

It will be all of that if the All Blacks can’t win quick ball in France against packs that are just as well-coached and experienced as they are.

And time is plainly of the essence. The All Blacks will play four Tests in the Rugby Championship and one against the Springboks at Twickenham before the World Cup which kicks off in fewer than 80 days.

Will the All Blacks hold anything back before they go under the World Cup spotlight?

Ryan: “We’re not locking anything away, we’re gonna get stuck in.”